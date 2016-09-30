Reuben Hollebon reveals new video for 'On & On' - premiere

Reuben Hollebon has unveiled the stunning music video for his latest single 'On & On', which we're premiering today on The Independent.

Directed by James Slater ['Zombie' - Jamie T] the video provides a visual landscape to Hollebon's sparse, evocative music - simaltaneously captivating and unsettling.

Watch the video [above] and read our Q&A with him:

Q&A with Reuben Hollebon

What are you listening to at the moment?

Ned Collette, BadBadNotGood, Vulfpeck & Radiohead were the most frequent in the past couple of weeks, Saw Brent Cowles recently live and he’s got a good vibe going on.

What are your plans for the rest of 2016?

We’ve got a European tour coming up, another New York show at the end of October, and hopefully a few more shows. Largely i’m going to be writing more material for another release, not sure what format that will be yet, and collaborating with a a few artists, I’m finding making music with others very fulfilling at the moment. Hopefully i can jump on a few productions as well as continue the slow process of learning drums, far from there yet.

What was the first gig you ever played and what’s been the best so far?

My first ever gig was a single song at Bar 122 in Huddersfield, a no microphone evening, terrified of doing it, and I still feel most of that terror nowadays.

There have been some great shows so far, Musik I Lejet festival in Denmark, A great Paris show with the band, and the first time i played in Denver at Larimer Lounge. A storm was in progress, the green room and most of the stage flooded during my show, lucky the headliners chucked everyone’s kit into a pile onto of the sofas, but then the water got into the air conditioning and we had to stop for a while.

Reuben Hollebon plays the following UK dates:

Thursday 3 November - Brussels - Botanique Rotonde

Friday 4 November - Amsterdam - De Amstelkerk

Sunday 6 November - Cologne - Blue Shell

Monday 7 November - Paris - Point Ephemera

Tuesday 8 November - London - Oslo

Wednesday 9 November - Manchester - Deaf Institute

Thursday 10 November - Nottingham - Bodega

Friday 11 November - Glasgow - King Tuts

Sunday 13 November - Dublin - Whelans