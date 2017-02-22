Brit Awards 2017: David Bowie wins best British male solo artist

David Bowie has been named best British male solo artist at this year's Brit Awards.

The trailblazing singer died on 10 January last year, two days after the release of his 25th and final studio album, Blackstar.

His award was accepted by actor Michael C Hall, who starred in the musical Lazarus, which was written and composed by Bowie and Enda Walsh.

"If David Bowie could be here tonight, he probably wouldn't be here tonight," he said.

“I'm honoured to stand here before you and acknowledge the potency of his work and acknowledge his kindness and generosity and enthusiasm which inspires me to be better man.”

Bowie beat fellow nominees Craig David, Kano, Michael Kiwanuka and Skepta to receive the posthumous award.

A crowdfunding campaign has been launched to erect a permanent memorial to Bowie in Brixton, where he was born.

The proposed installation is inspired by the red lightning flash painted on the star's face on the cover of his 1973 album Alladin Sane.

Leonard Cohen, another revered musician who passed away last year, has also been nominated for a Brit Award in the international male solo artist category.