President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration has prompted new music from several bands and musicians protesting the Republican's rise to power.
As was previously reported, Gorillaz broke their six-year absence with new anti-Trump song "Hallelujah Money," but they aren't alone: Arcade Fire and Moby have also released new material with the same sentiment.
The former's track, titled "I Give You Power," comes as a collaboration with gospel singer Mavis Staples. It's available to stream on both Spotify and Tidal.
Speaking to Beats 1's Zane Lowe about the track, frontman Win Butler said: “It’s the eve of the inauguration and I think it’s easy to get sucked into sitting on the couch and checking your news feed and watching things on CNN, and we’re just musicians and the only thing we have to offer is our music.
"I talked to Mavis last night and she said, ‘Now more than ever we just need to hold onto each other.’ For us it’s a feeling of solidarity - to not feel powerless and focus on what we can do as individuals and try to do our part.”
When asked about what's next for Arcade Fire, Butler stated: "The future is unwritten" (he's clearly not including the band's upcoming festival dates at Primavera Sound and Isle of Wight).
Moby and the Void Pacific Choir released a striking video for album track "Erupt and Matter" which appears on the 2016 record These Systems Are Failing.
This isn't the first time the US singer has made his thoughts on Trump known. In an interview with Rolling Stone, he said: "I think there is something seriously broken inside him where he's an actual sociopath and on the spectrum pretty close to being a psychopath.
"He's done nothing to indicate that he's even capable of feeling empathy [for anyone] except for himself."
Moby is due to play a benefit show in Los Angeles tonight (20 January) at the same time as Trump is inaugurated; all proceeds are going to the Downtown Women's Centre, the LGBT Youth Center, and the Coalition for Human Immigrant Rights.
Trump's inauguration takes place tonight following a celebration concert which saw the likes of 3 Doors Down, country singer Toby Keith and actor Jon Voight take to the stage.
