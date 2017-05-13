The Eurovision 2017 grand final is officially underway in Kiev, Ukraine with nations across the world competing to take home the coveted trophy.
Follow our Eurovision live blog here
Croatia has set itself apart as one of the year's most entertaining acts yet with a performance which basically saw him perform a duet with himself.
Jaques Houdek has caused a stir among viewers with many expressing their entertainment via social media, posting memes showing Houdek serenading a giant version of himself on the VT behind.
Earlier in the ceremony, Graham Norton paid touching tribute to Eurovision legend Terry Wogan who passed away ahead of last year's ceremony in 2016.
This year's UK entry is former X Factor contestant Lucie Jones who will perform the track 'Never Give Up On You' in Kiev and, judging by the initial reaction from press and fans, she is looking likely to finish in a better position than last year's entry by Joe and Jake who finished 24th out of 26 (you can find the full list of odds here).
You can find a full list of the ceremony's running order here, and go here to follow along with our live blog.
- More about:
- Eurovision 2017
- Croatia