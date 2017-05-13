The Eurovision 2017 grand final is officially underway in Kiev, Ukraine with nations across the world competing to take home the coveted trophy.

Croatia has set itself apart as one of the year's most entertaining acts yet with a performance which basically saw him perform a duet with himself.

Jaques Houdek has caused a stir among viewers with many expressing their entertainment via social media, posting memes showing Houdek serenading a giant version of himself on the VT behind.

me retweeting myself pic.twitter.com/CQT3vSPc9H — pepe silvia (@peachishwill) May 13, 2017

Croatia is me singing both parts of a duet in my car where no one can hear me #Eurovision — Dan (@_Cabble) May 11, 2017

IS CROATIA IS DOING A DUET BY HIMSELF?? WHAT IS THIS? EUROVISION: THE MUSICAL #EUROVISION — menna🐋btsbbmas(s/h) (@hobuing) May 13, 2017

when you do an entire group project on your own #eurovision pic.twitter.com/iAtY0ZA6K2 — L a u r e n (@moosey96) May 13, 2017

has anyone done this yet pic.twitter.com/uQNNCAoJ39 — eurovision baz (@punktonystark) May 12, 2017

Earlier in the ceremony, Graham Norton paid touching tribute to Eurovision legend Terry Wogan who passed away ahead of last year's ceremony in 2016.

This year's UK entry is former X Factor contestant Lucie Jones who will perform the track 'Never Give Up On You' in Kiev and, judging by the initial reaction from press and fans, she is looking likely to finish in a better position than last year's entry by Joe and Jake who finished 24th out of 26 (you can find the full list of odds here).

