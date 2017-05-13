Follow along with our Eurovision liveblog here

The Eurovision 2017 grand final is officially underway in Kiev, Ukraine with nations across the world competing to take home the coveted trophy.

This year's UK entry was former X Factor contestant Lucie Jones who performed the track 'Never Give Up On You' in Kiev which, judging by the initial reaction from press and fans, is looking likely to see the singer finish in a better position than last year's entry by Joe and Jake who finished 24th out of 26 (you can find the full list of odds here).

In pictures: 10 years of Eurovision winners







Twitter has expressed their delight with how Jones' performance went.

@bbceurovision @luciejones1 What a performance , Lucie Jones took it too another level amazing 😄😄😄😄🎵🎵🎵🎉💐⭐👌xx — Darren Smith (@djpsmith9) May 13, 2017

Lucie Jones' vocals were flawless, but everyone hates us don't they 😂 #Eurovision — Brooke (@BrookeAnnTyler) May 13, 2017

I thought Lucie Jones was bloody brilliant, actually! #eurovision #LucieJones — Lucy J. Adams (@Lucy174) May 13, 2017

Earlier in the ceremony, Graham Norton paid touching tribute to Eurovision legend Terry Wogan who passed away ahead of last year's ceremony in 2016.

Earlier in the ceremony, Graham Norton paid touching tribute to Eurovision legend Terry Wogan who passed away ahead of last year's ceremony in 2016.