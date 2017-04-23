During Frank Ocean’s four years away — between Channel Orange and Endless — we barely heard anything from the ex-Odd Future member.

Yet, since releasing the visual album and departing from Def Jam, fans have been treated to an actual album, Blonde, and numerous new singles.

Both ‘Chanel’ and the Tyler, the Creator and Jay Z collaboration ‘Biking’ debuted on the singer’s Beats 1 radio show ‘blonded RADIO’ earlier this year.

Ocean has since played a brand new collaboration titled ‘Lens’, spinning two versions of the song, the second featuring Travis Scott. Listen here on iTunes or below via YouTube.

Whether a new album is coming remains unknown, but thanks to the consistency of new music, fans remain hopeful a fourth album could be coming soon.

Meanwhile, Ocean has announced a string of live dates, including a headline set at Lovebox festival in London later this Summer.

Last November, the artist gave his most extensive interview in years in which the world discovered a whole bunch of new information.