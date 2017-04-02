Some 85 acts joining Foo Fighters, Ed Sheeran, and Radiohead at Glastonbury Festival 2017 were announced earlier this week, the likes of Katy Perry, Biffy Clyro and The National leading the pack.

Two more performers have since been confirmed for the festival, the most notable being Blossoms, who Emily Eavis revealed will be playing the Pyramid Stage.

"They are one of our favourite new bands from 2016,” she told NME. “They played at Pilton Party last summer, which is our special event to say thank you to the locals.”

Their debut self-titled record reached number one in the UK album charts last year, while their single ‘Charlemagne’ peaked at 98.

Glastonbury 2016 - in pictures







10 show all Glastonbury 2016 - in pictures

















1/10 Festival-goers arrive for the Glastonbury festival at the Worthy Farm site PA

2/10 Festival-goers wearing matching tie die t-shirts do a star jump in front of the Glastonbury sign Rex Features

3/10 Festival-goers relax and walk at the top of the hill over looking the tipi village, the Ribbon Tower and the Park Stage Rex

4/10 Participants arrive for the Glastonbury Festival at the Worthy Farm site, Somerset, where heavy rain over a prolonged period has caused isolated flooding and muddy fields PA

5/10 Members of the Shakti Sings National Choir sing during a procession from the Stone Circle to the Headling Field. The choir was formed to honour the earth through song Rex Features

6/10 A reveller carries her belongings after arriving at Worthy Farm in Somerset for the Glastonbury Festival REUTERS

7/10 Revellers set up their tent after arriving at Worthy Farm in Somerset for the Glastonbury Festival REUTERS

8/10 Participants arrive for the Glastonbury Festival at the Worthy Farm site PA

9/10 Festival-goers arrive for the Glastonbury festival at the Worthy Farm site PA

10/10 Festival-goers arrive for the Glastonbury Festival at the Worthy Farm site PA

Australian singer Julia Jacklin was also confirmed by Eavis, who told the publication: "And we've got Julia Jacklin in the Park too. She's one of my favourite new voices. Just gorgeous.”

The singer, who has cited Glastonbury stalwart Billy Bragg as an influence, released her debut album last year, titled Don't Let the Kids Win.

Other performers confirmed to be playing Worthy Farm include The XX, Stormzy, and Solange, while the Sunday “legend” slot has been filled by Bee Gees’ singer Barry Gibb who played last year with headliner Coldplay. See the full line-up here.