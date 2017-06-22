  1. Culture
  2. Music
  3. News

Watch Glastonbury Festival 2017 live: Keep up with all the performances, wherever you are

For anyone who didn't fancy those notorious portaloos this summer

Click to follow
The Independent Culture
glastonbury-2017.jpg
Revellers arrive at Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm Matt Cardy/Getty

If you failed to get your hands on a Glastonbury ticket this year, don't fret. 

Rather than facing obscene queues, unbearable heat and those notorious portaloos, you can kick back at home and watch the whole thing on TV. 

It will also be available on your iPad and iPhone, with highlights presented by the likes of Clara Amfo, Huw Stephens, Annie Mac, Lauren Laverne, Jo Wiley and Steve Lamacq.

Here's the lineup and broadcast times for the festival in full:

Friday 23 June

BBC 2

8pm to 9pm- Glastonbury 2017 highlights from across the stages

10pm to 1.30am – Radiohead on the Pyramid Stage 

BBC 4

7.30pm: The Pretenders open on the Other Stage

8pm: Royal Blood then Kris Kristofferson on the Pyramid Stage

9pm to 10pm – Special Guests at Glastonbury

10.30pm to 11.45pm – Dizzee Rascal at Glastonbury

Saturday 24 June

BBC 2

5:30pm: Craig David then Jools Holland’s Rhythm & Blues Orchestra 

8pm: Highlights from Katy Perry’s debut on the Pyramid Stage

9pm: Foo Fighters play their headline set, two years after being forced to pull out when Dave Grohl injured his leg after falling off a stage

Foo-Fighters.jpg
Dave Grohl of Foo Fighters (Getty)

BBC 4

7pm: Toots & the Maytals, followed by Liam Gallagher with some of his new solo material (and some Oasis classics)

8pm: The National take to the Pyramid Stage

9pm: Father John Misty performs

10pm: The Jacksons play West Holts

Top glastonbury headline performances

Top glastonbury headline performances

  • 1/12 Paul McCartney, 2017

    Rex

  • 2/12 Beyonce, 2017

    Rex

  • 3/12 Coldplay, 2016

    Rex

  • 4/12 Arcade Fire, 2014

    Rex

  • 5/12 Metallica, 2014

    Rex

  • 6/12 Blur, 2009

    Rex

  • 7/12 Jay Z, 2008

    Rex

  • 8/12 Arctic Monkeys, 2007

    Rex

  • 9/12 Muse, 2004

    Rex

  • 10/12 Radiohead, 2003

    Rex

  • 11/12 David Bowie, 2000

    Rex

  • 12/12 The Prodigy 1997

    The Prodigy 1997

    YouTube

Sunday 25 June

BBC 2

6pm: Barry Gibb and Nile Rodgers fill the Sunday 'Legends' slots

9pm: Ed Sheeran closes Glastonbury Festival with his debut headline slot on the Pyramid Stage. A 'best moments' montage will be broadcast after his set. 

BBC 4

7pm: 2017's biggest new act Rag 'N' Bone Man makes his debut, while Shaggy performs on West Holts

Coverage on BBC Red Button

Friday 23 June – 7.30pm to 1.30am

Saturday June 24 – 5.30pm to 1am

Sunday June 25 – 6pm to 12am

Where can I watch Glastonbury Festival online?

The BBC will be live-streaming performances from six stages (Pyramid, Other, John Peel, Park, West Holts and BBC Introducing) on BBC iPlayer and BBC Red Button+.

Fans can look forward to full sets from 90 artists including Radiohead, Foo Fighters, Katy Perry, Biffy Clyro, Dizzee Rascal and The Jacksons.

Read more

There also  be highlights from 120 bands and acts on BBC Red Button.

Sets will also be available to watch on demand later, if you miss the live stream, and can be seen on BBC iPlayer on laptops, mobiles and tablets.

The BBC’s Glastonbury page also has a "Best of Glastonbury" section if you can't decide what you want to watch.

You can tune into Glastonbury on Radio 1, 1Xtra, Radio 2, Radio 3 and 6 Music over the weekend.

Thursday 23 June

Annie Mac (Radio 1, 19:00 - 22:00pm) will present in between performances from Mura Masa and Bonzai, Nao, Rejjie Snow, Shy FX and Protoje, and Mele and Monki’s NRG Flash.

Friday 24 June

Chris Evans (Radio 2, 7am - 10am)

Clara Amfo (Radio 1, 10am - 1pm)

Lauren Laverne (6 Music, 1pm - 4pm)

Steve Lamacq (6 Music, 4pm - 7pm)

Annie Mac (Radio 1, 7pm - 10pm)

Tom Ravenscroft (6Music, 8pm - 10pm)

Saturday 25 June

Lauren Laverne (6 Music, 10am - 1pm)

Alice Levine & Huw Stephens (Radio 1, 1pm - 4pm)

Jo Whiley & Dermot O’Leary (Radio 2, 4pm - 7pm)

Steve Lamacq (Radio 2, 7pm - 9pm)

Tom Ravenscroft (6Music, 9pm - midnight)

Trevor Nelson with Adele’s headline set live (Radio 2, 9pm - midnight)

Live from the WOW Stage (1Xtra, midnight - 3am)

Sunday 26 June

Cerys Matthews (6 Music, 10am - 1pm)

Alice Levine & Huw Stephens (Radio 1, 1pm - 4pm)

DJ Target (1Xtra, 4pm - 7pm)

Jo Whiley & Dermot O’Leary (Radio 2, 4pm - 7pm)

Tom Ravenscroft (6Music, 8pm - 10pm)

Trevor Nelson with Coldplay’s headline set live (Radio 2, 9pm - midnight)

Steve Lamacq (6 Music, 10pm - midnight)

On social media

To get the latest updates on Glastonbury, follow the Twitter handle @GlastoFest.

You can also check their Instagram account @GlastoFest.

Make sure you also keep an eye on all of The Independent's coverage here.

Comments