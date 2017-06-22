If you failed to get your hands on a Glastonbury ticket this year, don't fret.

Rather than facing obscene queues, unbearable heat and those notorious portaloos, you can kick back at home and watch the whole thing on TV.

It will also be available on your iPad and iPhone, with highlights presented by the likes of Clara Amfo, Huw Stephens, Annie Mac, Lauren Laverne, Jo Wiley and Steve Lamacq.

Here's the lineup and broadcast times for the festival in full:

Friday 23 June

BBC 2

8pm to 9pm- Glastonbury 2017 highlights from across the stages

10pm to 1.30am – Radiohead on the Pyramid Stage

BBC 4

7.30pm: The Pretenders open on the Other Stage

8pm: Royal Blood then Kris Kristofferson on the Pyramid Stage

9pm to 10pm – Special Guests at Glastonbury

10.30pm to 11.45pm – Dizzee Rascal at Glastonbury

Saturday 24 June

BBC 2

5:30pm: Craig David then Jools Holland’s Rhythm & Blues Orchestra

8pm: Highlights from Katy Perry’s debut on the Pyramid Stage

9pm: Foo Fighters play their headline set, two years after being forced to pull out when Dave Grohl injured his leg after falling off a stage

Dave Grohl of Foo Fighters ( Getty )

BBC 4

7pm: Toots & the Maytals, followed by Liam Gallagher with some of his new solo material (and some Oasis classics)

8pm: The National take to the Pyramid Stage

9pm: Father John Misty performs

10pm: The Jacksons play West Holts

1/12 Paul McCartney, 2017 Rex

2/12 Beyonce, 2017 Rex

3/12 Coldplay, 2016 Rex

4/12 Arcade Fire, 2014 Rex

5/12 Metallica, 2014 Rex

6/12 Blur, 2009 Rex

7/12 Jay Z, 2008 Rex

8/12 Arctic Monkeys, 2007 Rex

9/12 Muse, 2004 Rex

10/12 Radiohead, 2003 Rex

11/12 David Bowie, 2000 Rex

12/12 The Prodigy 1997 The Prodigy 1997 YouTube

Sunday 25 June

BBC 2

6pm: Barry Gibb and Nile Rodgers fill the Sunday 'Legends' slots

9pm: Ed Sheeran closes Glastonbury Festival with his debut headline slot on the Pyramid Stage. A 'best moments' montage will be broadcast after his set.

BBC 4

7pm: 2017's biggest new act Rag 'N' Bone Man makes his debut, while Shaggy performs on West Holts

Coverage on BBC Red Button:

Friday 23 June – 7.30pm to 1.30am

Saturday June 24 – 5.30pm to 1am

Sunday June 25 – 6pm to 12am

Where can I watch Glastonbury Festival online?

The BBC will be live-streaming performances from six stages (Pyramid, Other, John Peel, Park, West Holts and BBC Introducing) on BBC iPlayer and BBC Red Button+.

Fans can look forward to full sets from 90 artists including Radiohead, Foo Fighters, Katy Perry, Biffy Clyro, Dizzee Rascal and The Jacksons.

There also be highlights from 120 bands and acts on BBC Red Button.

Sets will also be available to watch on demand later, if you miss the live stream, and can be seen on BBC iPlayer on laptops, mobiles and tablets.

The BBC’s Glastonbury page also has a "Best of Glastonbury" section if you can't decide what you want to watch.

You can tune into Glastonbury on Radio 1, 1Xtra, Radio 2, Radio 3 and 6 Music over the weekend.

Thursday 23 June

Annie Mac (Radio 1, 19:00 - 22:00pm) will present in between performances from Mura Masa and Bonzai, Nao, Rejjie Snow, Shy FX and Protoje, and Mele and Monki’s NRG Flash.

Friday 24 June

Chris Evans (Radio 2, 7am - 10am)

Clara Amfo (Radio 1, 10am - 1pm)

Lauren Laverne (6 Music, 1pm - 4pm)

Steve Lamacq (6 Music, 4pm - 7pm)

Annie Mac (Radio 1, 7pm - 10pm)

Tom Ravenscroft (6Music, 8pm - 10pm)

Saturday 25 June

Lauren Laverne (6 Music, 10am - 1pm)

Alice Levine & Huw Stephens (Radio 1, 1pm - 4pm)

Jo Whiley & Dermot O’Leary (Radio 2, 4pm - 7pm)

Steve Lamacq (Radio 2, 7pm - 9pm)

Tom Ravenscroft (6Music, 9pm - midnight)

Trevor Nelson with Adele’s headline set live (Radio 2, 9pm - midnight)

Live from the WOW Stage (1Xtra, midnight - 3am)

Sunday 26 June

Cerys Matthews (6 Music, 10am - 1pm)

Alice Levine & Huw Stephens (Radio 1, 1pm - 4pm)

DJ Target (1Xtra, 4pm - 7pm)

Jo Whiley & Dermot O’Leary (Radio 2, 4pm - 7pm)

Tom Ravenscroft (6Music, 8pm - 10pm)

Trevor Nelson with Coldplay’s headline set live (Radio 2, 9pm - midnight)

Steve Lamacq (6 Music, 10pm - midnight)

On social media

To get the latest updates on Glastonbury, follow the Twitter handle @GlastoFest.

You can also check their Instagram account @GlastoFest.

Make sure you also keep an eye on all of The Independent's coverage here.