Nancy Sinatra made it clear two weeks ago that she believed her father Frank Sinatra would not have supported Donald Trump, or performed at his inauguration.

Now a fan has asked her how she feels about the prospect of 'My Way' being sung at the event, after reports that the famous song would be performed for Trump's first dance with his wife Melania as US President.

"Just remember the first line of the song," she responded.





Nancy Sinatra, best known for her songs 'Bang Bang' and 'These Boots Are Made For Walkin'', was referring to the line "And now the end is near".

It seems fitting considering the concern over how a Trump presidency will unfold and also given Sinatra's previous comments, that "DT [Donald Trump] has very bad judgement. It's going to be a rough ride".

It is the most frequently-played song at British funeral services.

Sinatra himself came to hate the song, according to his daughter Tina, who said he "always thought that song was self-serving and self-indulgent".

Trump will be officially sworn in as President of the United States on 20 January.

A celebratory concert will take place today [19 January] with performers including country singer Toby Keith, 3 Doors Down, Jon Voight, America's Got Talent runner-up Jackie Evancho, and DJ Ravi Drums.