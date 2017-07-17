In Game of Thrones season 7 episode 1, 'Dragonstone', Cersei Lannister was unmoved by Euron Greyjoy's proposal and offer of military alliance but, undeterred, Euron promised to return with a "precious gift" for the queen he is certain will sway her.

Given that the plot synopsis for episode 3, 'The Queen's Justice' reveals that "Cersei returns a gift", we can probably expect Euron to deliver his present in episode 2, 'Stormborn'.

But what is it? Well, more than likely the Dragonbinder, an item the name of which Euron actor Pilou Asbæk let slip ahead of filming on season 7.

Also known as the Hellhorn, the Dragonbinder is a six-foot horn banded with Valyrian steel and covered in Valyrian glyphs, pillaged from the ruins of Valyria no less by Euron - at least that's his version of events in A Feast of Crows.

The horn's noise is like 'the screaming of a thousand souls' and it seems to listeners 'as if their very bones are aflame and searing their flesh from within'. More crucial though, is the fact it is rumoured to let whoever wields it control dragons.

This would clearly be a very attractive offering for Cersei as she plots to crush Daenerys and may just convince her to lend Euron troops in his fight against Yara and Theon in return.

The trailer for episode 2 is already out, centring on the fallout of Daenerys' arrival in Westeros.