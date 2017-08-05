A brand new Game of Thrones theory suggests that Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) has an enemy even bigger than the Lannisters - one she isn't even aware of.

In the sprawling universe created by George R.R. Martin, every faction has a side whether it be the Unsullied, the Wildlings or the Greyjoys (well, Euron). However, one selection of individuals who are discreetly going about their time in Westeros could be Dany's biggest threat - the Maesters.

Gamesradar points out that Reddit used jdylopa has formed a theory using moments from Martin's novel A Feast for Crows which suggest that Samwell Tarly's experiences in the Citadel could tie into the wider war at the heart of the show in future episodes. The conspiracy's bottom line is that the Maesters want to eliminate all magic from the world so their reason can rule, and as Dany's dragons go stronger, so too does the magic in Westeros (something originally hinted by the Warlocks of Qarth).

One moment from the book sees Sam talking to Archmaester Marwyn - who specialises in the study of magic - about Maester Aemon, the Targaryen who ended up on the Wall.

It reads: “Archmaester Marwyn shrugged. ”Perhaps it's good that he died before he got to Oldtown. Elsewise, the [archmaesters] might have had to kill him, and that would have made the poor old dears wring their wrinkled hands.“”Kill him?“ Sam said, shocked. ”Why?“ ”If I tell you, they may need to kill you too.“ Marwyn smiled a ghastly smile, the juice of the sourleaf running red between his teeth.

Game of Thrones: Season 7 Episode 4 Preview

”Who do you think killed all the dragons the last time around? Gallant dragonslayers armed with swords?“ He spat. ”The world of the Citadel is building has no place in it for sorcery or prophecy or glass candles, much less for dragons. Ask yourself why Aemon Targaryen was allowed to waste his life upon the Wall, when by rights, he should have been raised to archmaester. His blood was why. He could not be trusted. No more than I can.“

A later moment sees Marywn warn Sam to “say nothing of prophecies or dragons, unless you fancy poison in your porridge" enhancing the notion that magic - and anything associated with it - is not a welcome prospect for the Maesters.

Look closer at the line: “Who do you think killed all the dragons the last time around?“ - its suggestion hints at the Maesters' ulterior motive generating the theory that Daenerys' trio of dragons could be in immense danger, especially considering the allusion that they are not a fan of the Targaryen bloodline: “Ask yourself why Aemon Targaryen was allowed to waste his life upon the Wall, when by rights, he should have been raised to archmaester. His blood was why.”

Game of Thrones S7E4 'The Spoils of War' - in pictures







10 show all Game of Thrones S7E4 'The Spoils of War' - in pictures

















1/10 Danny, Tyrion, and the gang looking like an indie band on their first photoshoot

2/10 Mark Gatiss's Iron Banker and Cersei

3/10 Littlefinger creepin'

4/10 Jaime and Bronn, finally together again

5/10 Sansa still shocked out by Three-Eyed Bran

6/10 Danny looking down on Jon

7/10 Theon managed to get back to Dragonglass

8/10 Danny does not look amused

9/10 Theon doing the least work at the front

10/10 Pod and Brienne, maybe they will get to do something this episode?

Sam snooping around the restricted section of the Citadel's library could throw him into danger, however, it could mean the Maesters help him in the war against the White Walkers considering once they're out of the way, the only 'magical' foes left to rid Westeros of are Daenerys' dragons.

It's far-fetched, sure, but in the world of Thrones, it's possible - and with a small number of episodes left, it would certainly provide Sam's scenes with Archmaester Ebrose (Jim Broadbent) with a purpose greater than just referencing Harry Potter.

Reddit theories have been in overdrive since the beginning of season seven with one stating the premiere episode teased the fate of the Lannisters while another seems to shed light on the reason behind the forthcoming return of an old character.

Game of Thrones airs in the US on HBO every Sunday where it is simulcast in the UK on Sky Atlantic at 2am. It is repeated that same evening on both Sky Atlantic and NOW TV.

