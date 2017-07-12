  1. Culture
George RR Martin executive producing new non-Game of Thrones fantasy for HBO, Who Fears Death

The author remains working on The Winds of Winter

Whereas the TV adaptation of Game of Thrones has pressed forward, George RR Martin’s A Song of Ice and Fire series has stopped moving for some time, fans still patiently awaiting The Winds of Winter’s eventual release. 

Rather than continue devoutly on the book, the author has embarked on numerous new projects, including working with HBO to develop five Game of Thrones spin-offs and landing a TV pilot of novella Nightflyers on US broadcaster Syfy.

Now, another project to add to an already bulging resumé. Martin will act as executive producer on HBO adaptation of Nnedi Okorafor’s book Who Fears Death.

The story revolves around a girl named Onyesonwu — literally translated to “Who fears death?” — with magical powers who wanders a post-apocalyptic Africa.

Okorafor announced the news on Twitter, with Martin quick to clarify his role. Writing for his blog, Not A Blog, the esteemed writer said explained how he won’t be showrunner (there are various producers, including himself), nor will he write the pilot episode. 

“I probably won't be writing episodes of ANY television shows until Winds of Winter is done and delivered,” he writes, “and that goes for the five Game of Thrones successor shows as well. Other writers will be scripting those pilots, and the same is true for Who Fears Death.”

Meanwhile, the seventh season of Game of Thrones is fast approaching, premiering 17 July on Sky Atlantic. Read everything we know about the season, here.

