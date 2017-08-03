While Game of Thrones has been reaching record numbers of people, HBO has been struggling to contain leaks after suffering a major cyber attack over the weekend.

Upcoming episodes from multiple shows — including Ballers and Room 104 — along with the script for Game of Thrones season seven’s fourth episode were made available online.

According to Variety, the initial leak was much larger than initially reported. The network issued a take-down notice to Google, demanding links to the leaked information be removed.

The order noted that “thousands of Home Box Office (HBO) internal company documents,” adding that “masses of copyrighted items including documents, images, videos and sound.”

Hackers have since published personal information about one senior HBO executive, including ‘access information to dozens of online accounts, including paid newspaper subscriptions, online banking, and personal health services’. One of these accounts may have given information regarding their personal email account.

Game of Thrones S7E4 'The Spoils of War' - in pictures







10 show all Game of Thrones S7E4 'The Spoils of War' - in pictures

















1/10 Danny, Tyrion, and the gang looking like an indie band on their first photoshoot

2/10 Mark Gatiss's Iron Banker and Cersei

3/10 Littlefinger creepin'

4/10 Jaime and Bronn, finally together again

5/10 Sansa still shocked out by Three-Eyed Bran

6/10 Danny looking down on Jon

7/10 Theon managed to get back to Dragonglass

8/10 Danny does not look amused

9/10 Theon doing the least work at the front

10/10 Pod and Brienne, maybe they will get to do something this episode?

The hackers have promised more content is “coming soon”, claiming to have 1.5 terabytes of data. HBO has not commented on the exact content that was leaked, show names or amount of date, adding there was no comment on the recent uploads “due to an ongoing investigation.”

Meanwhile, the seventh season of Game of Thrones has been storming forward, photos for the fourth episode being released by HBO (not hackers).

