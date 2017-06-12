John Oliver has continued to lambast Donald Trump’s administration, on the latest episode of Last Week Tonight discussing the ‘damning’ James Comey testimonial.

Once again calling the scandal ‘Stupid Watergate’, the host explained how the former FBI director saying Trump fired him over the Russian investigation was hardly revolutionary, Trump himself having already admitted to as much.

“Donald Trump’s lies are never plain and simple,” Oliver said. “They’re like an everlasting gobstopper [from Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory]. You’ll never make it through every layer because it was made by an insane person who should never be in charge of anything.”

One of the many areas Comey discussed further during the testimonial was a meeting with Trump where the President asked multiple times for loyalty.

The biggest names involved in the Trump-Russia investigation







11 show all The biggest names involved in the Trump-Russia investigation



















1/11 Paul Manafort Mr Manafort is a Republican strategist and former Trump campaign manager. He resigned from that post over questions about his extensive lobbying overseas, including in Ukraine where he represented pro-Russian interests. Getty

2/11 Mike Flynn Mr Flynn was named as Trump's national security adviser but was forced to resign from his post for inappropriate communication with Russian Ambassador to the US Sergey Kislyak. He had misrepresented a conversation he had with Mr Kislyak to Vice President Mike Pence, telling him wrongly that he had not discussed sanctions with the Russian. Getty Images

3/11 Sergey Kislyak Mr Kislyak, the Russian ambassador to the US, is at the centre of the web said to connect President Donald Trump's campaign with Russia. Reuters

4/11 Roger Stone Mr Stone is a former Trump adviser who worked on the political campaigns of Richard Nixon, George HW Bush, and Ronald Reagan. Mr Stone claimed repeatedly in the final months of the campaign that he had backchannel communications with WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange and that he knew the group was going to dump damaging documents to the campaign of Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton - which did happen. Mr Stone also had contacts with the hacker Guccier 2.0 on Twitter, who claimed to have hacked the DNC and is linked to Russian intelligence services. Getty Images

5/11 Jeff Sessions The US attorney general was forced to recuse himself from the Trump-Russia investigation after it was learned that he had lied about meeting with Russian Ambassador to the US Sergey Kislyak. Getty Images

6/11 Carter Page Mr Page is a former advisor to the Trump campaign and has a background working as an investment banker at Merrill Lynch. Mr Page met with Russian Ambassador to the US Sergey Kislyak during the 2016 Republican National Convention in Cleveland. Mr Page had invested in oil companies connected to Russia and had admitted that US Russia sanctions had hurt his bottom line. Reuters

7/11 Jeffrey "JD" Gorden Mr Gordon met with Russian Ambassador to the US Sergey Kislyak during the 2016 Republian National Convention to discuss how the US and Russia could work together to combat Islamist extremism should then-Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump win the election. The meeting came days before a massive leak of DNC emails that has been connected to Russia. Creative Commons

8/11 Jared Kushner Mr Kushner is President Donald Trump's son-in-law and a key adviser to the White House. He met with a Russian banker appointed by Russian President Vladimir Putin in December. Mr Kushner has said he did so in his role as an adviser to Mr Trump while the bank says he did so as a private developer. Mr Kushner has also volunteered to testify in the Senate about his role helping to arrange meetings between Trump advisers and Russian Ambassador to the US Sergey Kislyak. Getty Images

9/11 James Comey Mr Comey was fired from his post as head of the FBI by President Donald Trump. The timing of Mr Comey's firing raised questions around whether or not the FBI's investigation into the Trump campaign may have played a role in the decision. Getty Images

10/11 Preet Bharara Mr Bahara refused, alongside 46 other US district attorney's across the country, to resign once President Donald Trump took office after previous assurances from Mr Trump that he would keep his job. Mr Bahara had been heading up several investigations including one into one of President Donald Trump's favorite cable television channels Fox News. Several investigations would lead back to that district, too, including those into Mr Trump's campaign ties to Russia, and Mr Trump's assertion that Trump Tower was wiretapped on orders from his predecessor. Getty Images

11/11 Sally Yates Ms Yates, a former Deputy Attorney General, was running the Justice Department while President Donald Trump's pick for attorney general awaited confirmation. Ms Yates was later fired by Mr Trump from her temporary post over her refusal to implement Mr Trump's first travel ban. She had also warned the White House about potential ties former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn to Russia after discovering those ties during the FBI's investigation into the Trump campaign's connections to Russia. Getty Images

“He is is describing his meeting with the president like a person who thought he was about to be murdered,” the host joked.

There was also further talk about the pair’s one-on-one meal, which Comey admitted was a surprise, having expected more people to be present.

Oliver continued: “It’s better to have a dinner alone with Trump than have Jared Kushner there too, just staring at you silently with his creepy, dead eyes.”

The host also went after Fox News, detailing how the broadcaster “struggled to spin any positives.” A montage of various Fox pundits talking about the testimonial — in which they questioned the President’s credibility as well as labelling the situation as “damning” and “politically damaging”.

The most “infuriating” response, though, was not Trump’s paradoxical Tweet the next day, but Paul Ryan’s defence. “The President is new to this,” Ryan said, Oliver explain how that just “proves that you can live a normal healthy life without a spine.” Watch in full below.

Last week, Oliver spoke about the London and Manchester terror attack incidents, saying: “In no way is Britain under siege. Is it upset? Yes. Is it pissed off? Oh, you f*cking bet it’s pissed off.” Read more here.