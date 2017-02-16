Despite having hosted Saturday Night Live twice before, Donald Trump really hates this season. According to recent reports, the President of the United States was “especially upset” over the recent portrayal of Steve Bannon as the Grim Reaper.
Conversely, the majority of Hollywood hates Donald Trump. As a result, numerous celebrities are figuratively lining up outside NBC’s offices, asking to play members of the current President’s controversial cabinet.
Already, Melissa McCarthy has appeared as Sean Spicer, portraying the White House Press Secretary on two separate occasions to acclaim across the Internet.
Then there’s Alec Baldwin, who became a series regular following his incredible impersonation of Trump late last year. Here are the other celebrities hoping to appear on the show sometime soon.
Rosie O’Donnell
The comedian recently changed her Twitter profile picture to a fairly creepy Photoshop of herself combined with Bannon after Tweeting that, if called upon, she would portray the controversial figure on the late night show.
Margaret Cho
Tweeting at O’Donnell, the comedian decided to get involved, saying if “you need someone for Ben Carson, I've literally been practicing how to hold full conversations while sleeping.”
Kathy Griffin
Jumping on the impersonation train, Griffin also Tweeted at O’Donnell that she’d love to see her impression of Bannon and would be willing to play White House senior policy advisor Stephen Miller alongside her.
Zach Braff
A day later, the Scrubs star also mentioned playing Miller, writing a Tweet towards executive producer Lorne Michaels, saying: “Dear Lorne, I will shave my head to play this guy. Pleeeease.”
Christine Baranski
Speaking to Vanity Fair, The Good Fight star spoke about playing controversial Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos, saying: “It would seem somewhat logical — we have that strong jawline, don’t we?”
Billy Baldwin
Despite being Alec’s younger brother, Billy has offered to play Trump’s son Eric on the show, telling Access Hollywood: “I’ve got the slicked-back hair. I’m a little too old for that, but yeah. Because I just have to sit there and go, ‘Duh.'”
