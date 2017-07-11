Welcome (back) to Hawkins.

A new teaser has confirmed when Stranger Things' grand return to Netflix will be with season 2, confirmed now to debut on 27 October - that's just in time for a binge-watch over Halloween weekend.

The short clip sees our child heroes cycling into town underneath ominous red skies; indeed, Finn Wolfhard (who plays Mike Wheeler) promised the new season "will be a lot more dark, a lot more horror-orientated. I think people are going to like it better than the first season".

Millie Bobbie Brown is set to return as Eleven, though a first look at her character seemed to reveal a completely different hairstyle. What happened to her?

Meanwhile, director Shawn Levy has revealed Will Byers will become the central character of the new season; Winona Ryder and David Harbour are also set to return.

Some doors can't be closed. #StrangerThings2 arrives on October 27. pic.twitter.com/NALL5HQalg — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) July 11, 2017



Stranger Things season 2 arrives on Netflix 27 October.