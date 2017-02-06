America is going through a turbulent political patch, mainly thanks to Donald Trump’s presidency and his numerous executive orders.

As expected, numerous adverts played during the Super Bowl made political statements that seemingly trolled Trump, particularly his views on immigration.

Notably, Budweiser aired their pro-immigration advert, which was released earlier in the week, just one day after Trump’s so-called Muslim Ban was announced.

Titled “Born the Hard Way,” the incredibly lavish 60-second clip focusses on co-founder Adolphus Busch’s travels to America.

Soon after the advert was released, numerous Trump supporters called for a Budweiser boycott, believing the company was purposely digging at their President. The clip, of course, would have been made months ago, before the ‘Muslim Ban’ was announced. The hashtag #BoycottBudweiser began to trend during the Super Bowl.

The controversial orders Donald Trump has already issued







10 show all The controversial orders Donald Trump has already issued

















1/10 Trump and abortion Protesters flood Independence Avenue during the Women's March Getty

2/10 Trump and abortion US President Donald Trump signs an executive order as Chief of Staff Reince Priebus looks on in the Oval Office of the White House Getty Images

3/10 Trump and 'Obamacare' Nancy Pelosi who is the minority leader of the House of Representatives speaks beside House Democrats at an event to protect the Affordable Care Act in Los Angeles, California. The Republican-led US Senate has launched their much-anticipated effort to repeal the Affordable Care Act by passing a budget blueprint which would allow them to begin rolling back the health care reforms Getty Images

4/10 Trump and the Dakota Access pipeline Opponents of the Keystone XL and Dakota Access pipelines hold a rally as they protest US President Donald Trump's executive orders advancing their construction, at Columbus Circle in New York. US President Donald Trump signed executive orders reviving the construction of two controversial oil pipelines, but said the projects would be subject to renegotiation Getty Images

5/10 Trump and the Dakota Access pipeline US actress and political activist Jane Fonda attends a rally with opponents of the Keystone XL and Dakota Access pipelines as they protest US President Donald Trump's executive orders advancing their construction, at Columbus Circle in New York Getty Images

6/10 Trump and the Trans-Pacific Partnership Union leaders applaud US President Donald Trump for signing an executive order withdrawing the US from the Trans-Pacific Partnership negotiations during a meeting in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington DC Getty

7/10 Trump and the Mexico wall People protest against US President Donald Trump's inauguration next to a fake wall with a Mexican national flag and a dummy representing him in Mexico City Getty Images

8/10 Trump and the media White House spokesman Sean Spicer arrives to speak at the daily press briefing at the White House in Washington DC Getty Images

9/10 Trump and the media White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer takes questions during the daily press briefing Getty Images

10/10 Trump and the Mexico wall A US Border Patrol vehicle sits waiting for illegal immigrants at a fence opening near the US-Mexico border near McAllen, Texas. The number of incoming immigrants has surged ahead of the upcoming Presidential inauguration of Donald Trump, who has pledged to build a wall along the US-Mexico border Getty Images

Another pro-immigration advert came from Airbnb. Over numerous images of human beings, of all creeds and colours, words about acceptance were placed over the top.

It reads: “We believe no matter who you are, where you’re from, who you love, or who you worship, we all belong. The world is more beautiful the more you accept.”

Coca-Cola made a particularly interesting with their advert, reviving their 2014 advert that featured a multilingual version of “America the Beautiful.”

With the current political climate, the advert rook on a completely different tone compared to when originally aired, something noted by social media users as a dig at Trump.

The most on-the-nose statement came from 84 Lumber, whose advert portrayed a Spanish-speaking Mexican family attempting to move to America but being met by Trump’s Wall.

Because of the overt statement, Fox and the N.F.L. decided the entire advert could not be broadcast, instead showing a minor part before directing people to the internet to continue watching.

Finally, there was also Audi, whose clip advocating for equal pay went viral online before airing. A father narrates the minute-long clip, asking “Do I tell [my daughter] that despite her education, her drive, her skills, her intelligence, she will automatically be valued as less than every man she ever meets?”

The advert was met with mixed response: while some enjoyed the message, others were annoyed that “EVERY FREAKING THING is politicized”. Hmmm…

Meanwhile, Lady Gaga’s astounding halftime performance was - despite being an apparent ritual for Satan - relatively politics-free. Of course, playing “Born This Way” to Trump and Mike Pense was always going to be somewhat a statement.