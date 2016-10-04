Amazon Prime’s The Grand Tour hasn’t touched down just yet but already the presenters - Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond, and James May - are already busy promoting their post-Top Gear project.

Appearing on James Corden’s Late Late Show, the trio were tasked with racing around a track while answering random questions from the host. Unfortunately, no singing was involved.

Highlights include Clarkson being asked whether he misses Top Gear, to which he answers: "Oooh, ask me about Egypt or politics,” and May being asked what another name for penis is (his answer: “James”).

At the end of the eight-minute segment, a winner is finally announced by Corden which we won’t spoil here, just watch the clip below.

It was recently revealed how much the opening scene of the first episode of The Grand Tour cost: £2.5 million. Reports have detailed how the trio drove through the Californian desert in customised red, white and blue Ford Mustangs followed by the likes of “150 cars, 2,000 ‘petrolheads’, acrobats, stilt-walkers and six jet planes.”

The Grand Tour hits Amazon Prime’s streaming service on the 18 November where the show will exclusively be available; rumours of the motoring programme being shown on ITV have been dismissed.

The majority of the first episode was filmed earlier this year in Johannesburg, South Africa, with further episodes taking place in Italy, California, and - of course - the UK.

Clarkson, May and Hammond's The Grand Tour - in pictures







5 show all Clarkson, May and Hammond's The Grand Tour - in pictures







1/5 Clarkson, May and Hammond in South Africa presenting The Grand Tour

2/5 Clarkson, May and Hammond in South Africa presenting The Grand Tour to a packed audience

3/5 The Grand Tour's presenting tent

4/5 Clarkson, May and Hammond entering The Grand Tour's presenting tent

5/5 The Grand Tour's presenting tent a little closer

Clarkson, Hammond, and May have reportedly signed on for three seasons with Amazon, the show having a rumoured budget of $4 million per episode. According to the aforementioned report, the show will make Clarkson the highest paid TV star in Britain with his £10 million salary.

In recent weeks, various clips from the show have emerged online; in each, the famous chemistry between the three is ever present.