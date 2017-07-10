Sue Perkins revealed how she almost left The Great British Bake Off before the show moved from the BBC to Channel 4.

Speaking to Kirsty Young on BBC Radio 4's Desert Island Discs, Perkins said she questioned staying on the show after filming The Mekong River with Sue Perkins.

"It was a really sweet show, and I loved the crew, and I loved the director, and I loved the bakers, but I sort of loved all of it," she said, via Digital Spy.

"There was one point where I did think, 'Can I do this forever?' which is when I had come back from my travels.

"Four days before I came into the Bake Off tent, I had been with the first family of the Mekong in Tibet. They had no electricity and no running water, and they would have yak butter and barley, and that's all they ate, and they would meditate and be in bed by six.

Best Great British Bake Off innuendos







6 show all Best Great British Bake Off innuendos









1/6 'Dip your cherries in the dough and off we go!' Baking offers so many opportunities for naughty jokes - and Mel and Sue take full advantage

2/6 'Bakers! Stop nozzling your princesses!' Hosts Mel and Sue offer up a relentless stream of puns and innuendos every week, much to Paul Hollywood's feigned despair (he loves it really)

3/6 'Was that leakage?' There's a lot of talk of 'leakage' on the Bake Off these days. Most puzzling.

4/6 'The crimp is critical to stop any leakage from the meat' Paul and Richard are full of innuendos as Mary Berry looks on pretending not to find it amusing

5/6 'Stop touching your dough balls!' The BBC have been tweeting their 'innuendo of the week' throughout the series

6/6 'It's got to be risen and rested before it goes in' Oh stop it Paul...

"And then four days later, I was in a tent where somebody was crying because they couldn't find the packet of marron glacé. And I did think, 'How can I rationalise these two worlds?’"

Although there was some hesitancy about staying on the show, Perkins admitted she will “miss it” but wishes the show the best for the future. “There’s no point in rancour," she added.

Recently Paul Hollywood — the only member of The Great British Bake Off’s original line-up — spoke about moving to Channel 4, addressing rumours Sandi Toksvig and Noel Fielding shared no chemistry.

“I had tears rolling down my face because of how funny Noel and Sandi are, so I wasn’t really that sad in the end,” he said.

A return date has yet to be revealed by Channel 4.