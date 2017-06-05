Police officers and security guards have been celebrated for their work at the One Love Manchester concert held for the victims of the city’s terror attack – and for their dancing.

Footage has emerged of authorities dancing with members of the crowd on Sunday night as Ariana Grande led a host of artists at the benefit concert for the victims of the Manchester Arena attack, in which 22 people were killed and dozens injured.

One police officer was filmed dancing and jumping hand-in-hand with children in a circle during Justin Bieber’s performance. The footage quickly went viral, with people on Twitter calling it “beautiful” and “the real spirit of Manchester”.

Other officers and security guards in high vis jackets were seen swaying, jumping and dancing with members of the crowd as Coldplay joined Grande on stage to sing the Oasis hit, "Don’t Look Back In Anger", which has been an anthem for Manchester since the tragedy.

Officers were also seen dancing in the crowd as Coldplay played "Viva La Vida".

“Manchester, I love you with all my heart,” 23-year-old Grande told the crowd at the sold-out Old Trafford cricket ground on Sunday night.

She was joined by a number of British and American music stars for the benefit concert, from Take That and Robbie Williams to Miley Cyrus and Katy Perry. A surprise appearance from Oasis’ Liam Gallagher saw the singer perform a rendition of ‘Live Forever’ with Coldplay before throwing his tambourine into the crowd.

Earlier in the concert, and before launching into her hit "Side To Side", Grande told the crowd: "I want to thank you so much for coming tonight and being so happy and strong and unified.

"I love you guys so much. This night is the kind of thing the world really needs right now."

Money from the show will go towards the victims of the attack that took place at the end of Grande’s show on 22 May. The suicide bombing killed and injured concertgoers and parents waiting to collect their children at the end of the event.

The concert helped to raise more than £2m for the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund, which is run with Manchester Council and the Red Cross, taking the total amount raised for the victims and their families to more than £10m.