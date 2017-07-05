  1. News
PMQs live: Theresa May faces Jeremy Corbyn as Conservative infighting intensifies over public sector pay cap

Live Blog

Theresa May and Jeremy Corbyn go head-to-head for second time since general election

The Conservatives are increasingly divided over the issue of public sector pay BBC

Prime Minister's Questions returns for the second week since Parliament resumed after the general election.

Clashes between Theresa May and Jeremy Corbyn are likely to focus on the issue of public sector pay, with ministers under mounting pressure to ease austerity and scrap the 1% cap on public sector pay increases.

A number of senior Tory ministers, including Boris Johnson and Michael Gove, have called for the cap to be lifted, but Chancellor Philip Hammond is standing firm - for now at least.

Labour's Shadow Chancellor, John McDonnell, has been granted an urgent question in the Commons on the issue, but that is unlikely to stop Jeremy Corbyn quizzing the Ms May about it too.

MPs are likely to grill the Prime Minister on the ongoing response to the Grenfell Tower disaster, with many of the victims still to be rehoused and Kensington and Chelsea council having been widely condemned for its actions in the days after the blaze. 

Today's main politics stories are:

Austerity pay cap declared 'dead in the water after firefighters offer'

David Cameron says people who opposed austerity are 'selfish'

Scotland to end public sector pay cap next year

DUP says no power-sharing deal reached in Northern Ireland

Top BBC journalist snubs Theresa May's attempt to recruit him

Government taskforce to take control of parts of Kensington council

Live Updates

The Labour leader asks, as expected, about public sector pay. He accuses the Prime Minister of "a week of flip-flopping and floundering" on the issue. Mr Corbyn asks how the 1 per cent pay cap can remain when firefighres are going to be offered a 2 per cent rise this year and 3 per cent next year. Will such an offer be extended to other public sector workers?, he asks.
 
 
Jeremy Corbyn is up. The cheers from Labour's backbenchers are louder than they once were. No "Oh Jeremy Corbyn" chants in the Commons though..
We're underway! Theresa May begins by paying tribute to the NHS on its 60th birthday. The first question is from the SNP's Hannah Bardell who asks about a constituent who, she says, is being deported and at risk of FGM. May says FGM is an "abhorrent activity" that will not be tolerated in Britain.
 
It comes a day after government statistics revealed 5,000 newly-registered cases of FGM in the last year alone. As yet, no one has been successfully prosecuted for the crime...
This is, of course, a landmark session of Prime Minister's Questions. It is the first ever at which MPs (and journalists) won't be forced to wear ties - a highly contentious change announced by John Bercow, the House of Commons Speaker, last week. Our parliamentary sketch writer Tom Peck is already making the most of it...

