Police in Nevada are hunting a suspect in a deadly shooting incident that was apparently sparked by a fight over a parking spot on the eve of Black Friday.

Officers said a dispute broke out over a parking place in a Walmart in Reno, and one person opened fire, killing a shopper. The suspect then sped off.

The incident happened on the night of Thanksgiving Day.

“It looks it was some sort of road rage incident. We don't have any other information that it was linked to any shopping activities or anything like that at this point,” Lt Scott Shaw of the Reno Police Department told ABC News.

The Walmart stayed open for Black Friday shoppers while police investigated, the channel said.