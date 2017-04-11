Roman Burki, the Borussia Dortmund goalkeeper, has revealed how he and his team-mates had to throw themselves to the ground after their team bus came under attack on Tuesday.

Three explosions went off nearby the Dortmund bus as the team left their hotel in the suburb of Dortmund-Höchsten shortly after 7.00pm local time.

Marc Barta, the Dortmund defender who was sitting next to Burki, broke a bone in his right wrist in the incident and subsequently underwent surgery in hospital.

Borussia Dortmund bus explosion







19 show all Borussia Dortmund bus explosion



































1/19 Borussia Dortmund bus explosion Dortmund player was injured following explosions near the team bus ahead of the Champions League quarterfinal match against Monaco. Bongarts/Getty Images

2/19 Borussia Dortmund bus explosion North Rhine-Westphalia police spokesman Gunnar Wortmann told The Associated Press Tuesday that there were "three explosions near the team bus as they left the hotel to go to the stadium" and that "there was one player injured inside and damage to a window." AFP/Getty Images

3/19 Borussia Dortmund bus explosion Dortmund said the player was "in safety" and that "there is no danger in and around the stadium." AFP/Getty Images

4/19 Borussia Dortmund bus explosion In a statement, police say there was an explosion after 7 p.m. local time. AFP/Getty Images

5/19 Borussia Dortmund bus explosion The chief executive of a German soccer team Borussia Dortmund says player Marc Bartra was injured on the arm and hand when three explosions went off near the team bus. AFP/Getty Images

6/19 Borussia Dortmund bus explosion Dortmund Chief Executive Hans-Joachim Watzke said the injuries to the Spanish defender Tuesday night are "nothing life-threatening." Getty Images

7/19 Borussia Dortmund bus explosion Dortmund police spokeswoman Nina Vogt says investigators do not yet know the source of the explosions that went off as the team was preparing to leave their hotel for a match against Monaco. Getty Images

8/19 Borussia Dortmund bus explosion The chief executive of German soccer team Borussia Dortmund says police informed him that the explosives that went off near the team bus were hidden by the exit of a hotel and detonated as the bus passed. Getty Images

9/19 Borussia Dortmund bus explosion Borussia Dortmund goalkeeper Roman Buerki says the team bus had just pulled out of a hotel driveway at about 7:15 p.m. when it was rocked by an explosion. Getty Images

10/19 Borussia Dortmund bus explosion Buerki told Swiss daily Blick on Tuesday night that "there was a huge bang, literally an explosion" that sent glass flying about. Getty Images

11/19 Borussia Dortmund bus explosion Bongarts/Getty Images

12/19 Borussia Dortmund bus explosion Police in the German city of Dortmund say investigators "are working on the assumption" that the explosions that rocked a professional soccer team's bus were caused by "serious explosive devices." Bongarts/Getty Images

13/19 Borussia Dortmund bus explosion Dortmund police said the devices that went off near the bus as German team Borussia Dortmund was leaving its hotel for a match Tuesday night "may have been hidden in a hedge near a parking area." AFP/Getty Images

14/19 Borussia Dortmund bus explosion The Champions League quarterfinal first leg game between Dortmund and Monaco was called off and rescheduled for Wednesday. AFP/Getty Images

15/19 Borussia Dortmund bus explosion The police chief for the German city of Dortmund says it's not clear yet who was behind the explosions that rocked a bus carrying the Borussia Dortmund soccer team and left a player injured. AFP/Getty Images

16/19 Borussia Dortmund bus explosion A spokesman at the already crowded stadium informed fans of the cancellation, saying that "there is no reason for panic here at the stadium." AFP/Getty Images

17/19 Borussia Dortmund bus explosion Bongarts/Getty Images

18/19 Borussia Dortmund bus explosion Dortmund Police Chief Gregor Lange told reporters late Tuesday that police decided at an early stage that the soccer team was the target of the explosions and are not excluding any possible angles in their investigation. AFP/Getty Images

19/19 Borussia Dortmund bus explosion A prosecutor says a letter found outside the hotel the team bus was departing from when the explosions happened "takes responsibility for the act." AFP/Getty Images

“We left the hotel at 7:15pm and just went down the street,” Burki told Blick, the German website.

“The bus then turned down the main street and there was a massive explosion. I was sitting in the back row next to Marc Bartra, who was hit by fragments of broken glass.

“After the bang, we all ducked and some threw themselves to the ground. We were unaware of what had happened, but the police were quick on the spot and we were safe.

“We are all in shock and no one thought about the football in his moment.”

Borussia Dortmund bus blasts injure player Marc Bartra

Dortmund were travelling to face Monaco in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie with the Ligue 1 club.

The fixture was subsequently postponed until 6.45pm local time on Wednesday, with the decision to put the game back made 15 minutes prior to the game's scheduled kick off.

Hans Joachim-Watzke, Dortmund’s chief executive, revealed that several members of the playing squad were in shock after the incident.

“An explosive strike on the bus was carried out immediately after the departure from the hotel. Three explosive devices were placed and triggered on the edge of the road,” he wrote in a statement.

”The whole team is in shock. We have to get through this. It will not be easy for the players. I hope that the team will somehow be able to return to the field.

“Borussia Dortmund is especially strong in extreme situations. Everyone will come even closer together and I'm sure the team will feel this,” Watzke added.

According to local police, the blasts were specifically aimed at the bus and a letter claiming responsibility for the attack was recovered from the scene. Investigators are examining the letter's authenticity.