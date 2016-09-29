Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of Thursday’s Europa League clash between Manchester United and Zorya Luhansk.
Manchester United vs Zorya Luhansk
Kick-off: 8.05pm
Manchester United news: Jose Mourinho considers leaving Wayne Rooney out for Europa League clash with Zorya Luhansk
Old Trafford is Juan Mata's natural habitat, says Jose Mourinho ahead of Zorya Luhansk clash
Manchester United news: Paul Pogba and Ander Herrera cannot be trusted in midfield yet, says Gary Neville
Manchester United: Joey Barton was once tricked into believing that Sir Alex Ferguson wanted him
Follow minute-by-minute updates with our live blog below…
Please allow a moment for the live blog to load.
Thursday's Europa League fixtures
6.00pm kick-offs
Gabala vs Mainz
Astana vs Yougn Boys
Zurich vs Osmanlispor
Schallke 04 vs Red Bull
Hapoe Be'er Sheva vs Southampton
Liberec vs PAOK
Fiorentina vs Qarabag
Steaua Bucharest vs Villarreal
Krasnador vs Nice
Ajax vs Standard Liege
Gent vs Konyaspor
Shakhtar vs Braga
Celta Vigo vs Panathinaikos
Sparta Prague vs Internazionale
8.05pm kick-offs
Genk vs Sassuolo
Manchester United vs Zorya Luhansk
Olympiacos vs Apoel Nicosia
Saint-Etienne vs Anderlecht
Dundalk vs Maccabi Tel-Aviv
Fenerbahce vs Feyenoord
Athletic Bilbao vs Rapid Wien
Austria Wien vs Viktoria Plzen
Roma vs Astra Giurgiu
Zenit vs AZ Alkmaar
- More about:
- Europa League
- Manchester United
- Zorya Luhansk