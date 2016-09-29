Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of Thursday’s Europa League clash between Manchester United and Zorya Luhansk.

Manchester United vs Zorya Luhansk

Kick-off: 8.05pm

Follow minute-by-minute updates with our live blog below…

Please allow a moment for the live blog to load.

Thursday's Europa League fixtures

6.00pm kick-offs

Gabala vs Mainz

Astana vs Yougn Boys

Zurich vs Osmanlispor

Schallke 04 vs Red Bull

Hapoe Be'er Sheva vs Southampton

Liberec vs PAOK

Fiorentina vs Qarabag

Steaua Bucharest vs Villarreal

Krasnador vs Nice

Ajax vs Standard Liege

Gent vs Konyaspor

Shakhtar vs Braga

Celta Vigo vs Panathinaikos

Sparta Prague vs Internazionale

8.05pm kick-offs

Genk vs Sassuolo

Manchester United vs Zorya Luhansk

Olympiacos vs Apoel Nicosia

Saint-Etienne vs Anderlecht

Dundalk vs Maccabi Tel-Aviv

Fenerbahce vs Feyenoord

Athletic Bilbao vs Rapid Wien

Austria Wien vs Viktoria Plzen

Roma vs Astra Giurgiu

Zenit vs AZ Alkmaar