Borussia Dortmund have withdrawn Mario Gotze from training indefinitely after discovering the World Cup winner has a “metabolic disorder”.

Gotze has only played once in 2017 because of injuries and since his return to Dortmund from Bayern Munich in the summer he has only managed 16 appearances, and two goals.

The 24-year-old’s season has been constantly interrupted by muscular injuries, with Dortmund insisting it was “absolutely necessary” that Gotze sit out training for an unspecified amount of time.

The club said his recurrent muscular problems prompted a “comprehensive internal investigation” where the problem was discovered.

In a statement, the club said: “Borussia Dortmund will have to do without their midfielder Mario Gotze.

“The world champion has been struggling with muscular problems in recent months, leading to a thorough internal search for possible causes.

“Investigations have now revealed metabolic disorders, which make it absolutely necessary to take Gotze out of training.”

Gotze remained upbeat on the situation and added: “I’m currently undergoing treatment and will do everything in my power to be back in training and helping my team to achieve our common goals as soon as possible.”

The Germany international will continue to be monitored by Dortmund as he undergoes his rehabilitation and sporting director Michael Zorc said the club would continue to support Gotze until he is completely recovered.

“We are glad, that we now know the reasons for Mario's problems and we are convinced that he will give us an extra quality with his extraordinary skills once he has completely recovered,” said Zorc.

“Everybody at the BVB will give him full support.”