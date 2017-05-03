Monaco and Juventus sit at the top of their respective leagues and will compete in an intriguing semi-final fixture. Juventus gained plaudits for a defensive masterclass in the last round, when they defended a 3-0 lead at Barcelona’s Camp Nou to shut out the Spanish side. Monaco have become renowned for their ability to score goals but have, at times, looked vulnerable in defence; making for an exciting tie.

A tight encounter between the sides in 2015 saw Juventus run out 1-0 aggregate winners, who went on to lose the final to Barcelona. Both teams have strengthened considerably since, evidenced by impressive performances throughout this campaign, with managers Allegri and Jardim being afforded time and resources to build on their squads.

The youth and fluidity of Monaco pit against the experience and nous of Juventus will be interesting to watch and both sides are able to field strong sides, with only Tiemoue Bakayoko unavailable for Monaco after breaking his nose in training, while Rugani (knee injury) and Khedira, serving a one-game suspension, will miss out for Juventus.

Who has qualified for the Champions League semi-finals?







4 show all Who has qualified for the Champions League semi-finals?





1/4 Atletico Madrid beat Leicester City on aggregate Getty

2/4 Juventus beat Barcelona on aggregate Getty

3/4 Monaco beat Borussia Dortmund on aggregate Getty

4/4 Real Madrid beat Bayern Munich on aggregate after extra time Getty

What time does it start?

Monaco vs Juventus kicks off at 19:45 on Wednesday 3rd May.

Where can I watch it?

The match will be shown live on BT Sport 2 from 19:00. Highlights will be shown on BT Sport 3 at 01:00 on Thursday 4th May.

It’s a big game for…

Gonzalo Higuain, who has only scored 2 goals in 21 European knockout matches. Despite the Argentinian’s unquestionable ability, questions have resurfaced over his ability to perform under pressure due to poor performances in big games with Argentina as well as at club level. He will be keen to prove his doubters wrong at the Stade Louis II.

Weird / best stat…

The youthful Monaco have scored three goals in each of their Champions League knockout games this season. Their average squad age is 25.3, compared to Juventus’ 28.2: the youngest and oldest squads remaining in the competition respectively.

Monaco beat Dortmund to get to the final four ( Getty )

Remember when…

Juventus knocked out Monaco in a high scoring fixture in the 1997/98 Champions League semi-final, which finished 6-4 on aggregate. Zidane and Del Piero were the scorers in an emphatic 1st leg victory in Turin, allowing them to lose but still progress in the return fixture.

Player to watch...

Bernardo Silva. While Kylian Mbappe is stealing the headlines at the moment, it is Silva who pulls the strings in midfield and makes things happen for the forwards, who have been In incredible form this season. Silva has popped up at crucial moments throughout Monaco’s season and is said to be on the radar of numerous clubs this summer.

Past three-meetings…

Monaco 0-0 Juventus, UEFA Champions League, May 2015

Juventus 1-0 Monaco, UEFA Champions League, April 2015

Monaco 3-2 Juventus, UEFA Champions League, April 1998

Form guide…

Juventus: DWDWW

Monaco: WWWLW

Odds…

Juventus to win: 11/8

Monaco to win: 39/19

Draw: 27/11

(Odds provided by 888 sport)