Real Madrid and Bayern Munich meet once again in the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie, while Leicester City are looking to overturn a 1-0 deficit at home to Atletico Madrid in Tuesday's other match.
Champions League results
Tuesday 11 April
Juventus 3 Barcelona 0
Wednesday 12 April
Borussia Dortmund 2 Monaco 3
Atletico Madrid 1 Leicester City 0
Bayern Munich 1 Real Madrid 2
Champions League fixtures
Tuesday 18 April
Leicester City vs Atletico Madrid
Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich
Wednesday 19 April
Barcelona vs Juventus
Monaco vs Borussia Dortmund
