Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich, Leicester vs Atletico live: Champions League latest score and goal updates

Follow build-up and minute-by-minute updates from Tuesday's matches

The Independent Football
The atmosphere promises to be electric at the King Power Stadium Getty

Real Madrid and Bayern Munich meet once again in the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie, while Leicester City are looking to overturn a 1-0 deficit at home to Atletico Madrid in Tuesday's other match.

 

Champions League results

Tuesday 11 April

Juventus 3 Barcelona 0 

Wednesday 12 April

Borussia Dortmund 2 Monaco 3

Atletico Madrid 1 Leicester City 0

Bayern Munich 1 Real Madrid 2

Champions League fixtures

Tuesday 18 April

Leicester City vs Atletico Madrid

Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich

Wednesday 19 April

Barcelona vs Juventus

Monaco vs Borussia Dortmund

