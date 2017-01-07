Saturday sees the return of the FA Cup third round, with 25 ties to be played today, starting with Manchester United vs Reading at Old Trafford.
Jaap Stam returns to his former club for the first time since he was abruptly sold by Sir Alex Ferguson in 2001 following revelations in his autobiography.
Jose Mourinho is expected to name a much-changed team for the tie, as is Arsene Wenger for when Arsenal face Preston at Deepdale in the 5.30pm kick off.
Other stand-out ties include Everton vs Leicester City, Hull vs Swansea and non-league Sutton United at home to AFC Wimbledon.
Friday's FA Cup results:
West Ham United 0 Manchester City 5
Saturday’s FA Cup fixtures (all 3pm kick offs unless stated otherwise):
Manchester United v Reading (12.30pm kick off)
Accrington Stanley v Luton Town
Barrow v Rochdale
Birmingham City v Newcastle United
Blackpool v Barnsley
Bolton Wanderers v Crystal Palace
Brentford v Eastleigh
Brighton & Hove Albion v Milton Keynes Dons
Bristol City v Fleetwood Town
Everton v Leicester City
Huddersfield Town v Port Vale
Hull City v Swansea City
Ipswich Town v Lincoln City
Millwall v Bournemouth
Norwich City v Southampton
Queens Park Rangers v Blackburn Rovers
Rotherham United v Oxford United
Stoke City v Wolverhampton Wanderers
Sunderland v Burnley
Sutton United v AFC Wimbledon
Watford v Burton Albion
West Bromwich Albion v Derby County
Wigan Athletic v Nottingham Forest
Wycombe Wanderers v Stourbridge
Preston North End v Arsenal (5.30pm kick off)
