Saturday sees the return of the FA Cup third round, with 25 ties to be played today, starting with Manchester United vs Reading at Old Trafford.

Jaap Stam returns to his former club for the first time since he was abruptly sold by Sir Alex Ferguson in 2001 following revelations in his autobiography.

Jose Mourinho is expected to name a much-changed team for the tie, as is Arsene Wenger for when Arsenal face Preston at Deepdale in the 5.30pm kick off.

Other stand-out ties include Everton vs Leicester City, Hull vs Swansea and non-league Sutton United at home to AFC Wimbledon.

Follow the live blog below…

Please allow a moment for the blog to load…

Friday's FA Cup results:

West Ham United 0 Manchester City 5

Saturday’s FA Cup fixtures (all 3pm kick offs unless stated otherwise):

Manchester United v Reading (12.30pm kick off)

Accrington Stanley v Luton Town

Barrow v Rochdale

Birmingham City v Newcastle United

Blackpool v Barnsley

Bolton Wanderers v Crystal Palace

Brentford v Eastleigh

Brighton & Hove Albion v Milton Keynes Dons

Bristol City v Fleetwood Town

Everton v Leicester City

Huddersfield Town v Port Vale

Hull City v Swansea City

Ipswich Town v Lincoln City

Millwall v Bournemouth

Norwich City v Southampton

Queens Park Rangers v Blackburn Rovers

Rotherham United v Oxford United

Stoke City v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Sunderland v Burnley

Sutton United v AFC Wimbledon

Watford v Burton Albion

West Bromwich Albion v Derby County

Wigan Athletic v Nottingham Forest

Wycombe Wanderers v Stourbridge

Preston North End v Arsenal (5.30pm kick off)