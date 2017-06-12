After being held to 2-2 draw against Scotland over the weekend, England face France in Paris on Tuesday night in an international friendly.

Although there’s very little up for grabs, the occasion will mark an emotional affair with Oasis’ 'Don't Look Back in Anger' set to be played ahead of kick-off as the French pay respect to those killed in the London and Manchester attacks.

While England head into the match on the back of their draw at Hampden, Didier Deschamps’ men are looking to make amends after their 2-1 defeat against Sweden in which Hugo Lloris handed the opposition victory following an embarrassing stoppage-time error.

What time does it start?

The game kicks off at 8pm on Tuesday 13 June.

Where can I watch it?

ITV will provide live coverage of the match from 7.30pm onward.

Player to watch…

Kylian Mbappe. The Frenchman on everyone’s lips. After a stellar season at Monaco, in which he scored 26 goals in 44 games to help guide the side to the Ligue 1 title, Mbappe has been heavily linked with a move away from the Stade Louis II. Real Madrid, Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United have all expressed interest in the player, though it remains unclear who will land his signature. Mbappe’s pace and movement will undoubtedly put England’s backline to the test and another impressive performance on the main stage will only serve to intensify his suitors’ interest.

Mbappe has been the talk of Europe ( Getty )

It’s a big game for…

Tom Heaton. The goalkeeper will start in goal on Tuesday night with Joe Hart set to play no part in the friendly. Hart had been on course to miss the fixture regardless of Saturday’s game in which he conceded two Leigh Griffiths free-kicks in quick succession towards the end of the game. Heaton now has a chance to stake a claim for the No 1 jersey if he can impress in Paris, though he’ll be competing against Jack Butland who is due to replace him at half-time.

Tom Heaton has already been capped twice by England, making his debut against Australia last year ( Getty )

Past three meetings…

England 2 France 0, International Friendly, November 2015

France 1 England 1, Euro 2012, June 2012

England 1 France 2, International Friendly, November 2010

England and France pay tribute to those who were killed in the Paris attack ( Getty )

Form guide…

France: LWLWDW

England: DWLDWD

Odds…

France to win: 41/50

England to win: 17/5

Draw: 12/15