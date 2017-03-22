England visit Germany as Gareth Southgate examines his squad ahead of this weekend's World Cup qualifier against Lithuania.

What time does it start?

Germany vs England kicks off at 7.45pm GMT at the Signal Iduna Park Stadium, Dortmund.

Where can I watch it?

The match will be shown on ITV, with coverage starting at 7.15pm. Highlights will be shown at 11.15pm on ITV.

Prediction...

It’s a big game for…

Joe Hart: The Manchester City player currently on-loan at Torino will be eager to show he’s still the best England shot-stopper.

He has proven himself as Torino’s number one, but has cost the Italian side vital wins this season. Most recently two mistakes cost Torino a victory against Inter Milan.

Best stat…

Joachim Low’s men have gone 558 minutes without conceding a goal. The last was against France in Euro 2016 with Antoine Griezmann was the scorer.

Remember when…



England got their Euro 2000 campaign off to a good start against the Germans as both teams went head-to-head in a group that also included Romania and Portugal.

In classic style, an Alan Shearer header set-up by David Beckham put the Three Lions ahead. However, both countries would fail to qualify out of the group.

Player to watch…

Timo Werner: This is the 21-year-old’s first call up for the national first team after he impressed Joachim Low with his performances from the left side of midfield for RB Leipzig, who sees potential in the forward.

With a point to prove and having bagged 14 goals this season, Werner is certainly a player to keep an eye on.

Past three meetings…

Germany 2 (Kroos, Gomez) England 3 (Kane, Vardy, Dier)

International friendly, March 2016

England 0 Germany 1 (Mertesacker)

International friendly, November 2013

Germany 4 (Klose, Podolski, Muller 2) England 1 (Upson)

World Cup, June 2010

Form guide…

Germany: WWWWD

England: LWWDWD

Odds…

Provided by 888Sports.com

Germany to win: 3/4

England to win: 15/4

Draw: 11/4