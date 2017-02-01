After a frantic Tuesday night, there's just three games to get stuck into today.

Manchester United take on Hull at Old Trafford as they bid to restore some pride after their 17-match unbeaten run was brought to an end at the KCOM Stadium one week ago.

The blue half of Manchester take to the road as Pep Guardiola's men return to the London Stadium to face West Ham - one month after their 5-0 humbling of the Hammers.

And Stoke welcome Everton to the bet365 Stadium to round off tonight's fixtures.

For United and City in particular, the two sides have the chance to gain some ground on their title rivals after all four dropped points in Tuesday's games.

As for Everton, Ronald Koemen's men remain in reaching distance of European football while Stoke continue to sit pretty in tenth on 28 points.

Tuesday night's results:

Arsenal 1-2 Watford

Bournemouth 0-2 Crystal Palace

Burnley 1-0 Leicester City

Middlesbrough 1-1 West Bromwich Albion

Sunderland 0-0 Tottenham Hotspur

Swansea City 2-1 Southampton

Liverpool 1-1 Chelsea