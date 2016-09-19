Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has criticised Jose Mourinho’s side after they slipped to another “sloppy” defeat at Watford, their third such reverse in eight days.

United succumbed at Vicarage Road on Sunday - after already falling to defeat against rivals Manchester City and Feyenoord in the Europa League - courtesy of goals from Etienne Capoue, Juan Zuniga and an added-time spot kick by Troy Deeney.

Scholes, joined by former Liverpool and Real Madrid midfielder Steve McManaman on BT Sport, said United’s “very, very poor” retention of possession was alarming and cited teenage striker Marcus Rashford as the only positive to draw from another dour outing.

Jack Pitt-Brooke analyses Watford vs Manchester United

“As much as you talk about formations and who should play where, the quality on the ball was as poor as you would see from a Manchester United team. That's just the way it is at the minute,” Scholes said.

“You're not sure what you're going to get. Rashford is the only shining light really. He didn't have the best game but he looked a threat. I just think in possession Manchester United were really, really poor.

“Individually it wasn't good enough. The possession wasn't good enough, they were sloppy giving the ball away.

“I thought [Marouane] Fellaini was alright today – he does a job in there which stops the team. I just think, if you're Manchester United, you need someone who can stop the opposition but he needs to be capable of controlling a game of football as well.

“Playing forward, passing forward. As well as he's done the first three or four games, I just can't understand why Michael Carrick [is not] there.

Watford vs Manchester United player ratings







22 show all Watford vs Manchester United player ratings









































1/22 Heurelho Gomes - 7 out of 10 Made a number of good saves, looked good in the air from set pieces and could do very little about the close range goal – all round it was a good performance from the Brazilian. Getty Images

2/22 Craig Cathcart - 6 out of 10 Done the simple things well and supplied a key element to a very strong Watford defence. AFP/Getty Images

3/22 Sebastian Prodl - 8 out 10 Was an influence defensively and going forward. He won a large amount of aerial balls and looked strong in his tackles throughout. Fantastic performance. AFP/Getty Images

4/22 Miguel Britos 6 out 10 He done well with the ball at his feet, but he was getting caught out from time to time by the United forwards. AFP/Getty Images

5/22 Daryl Janmaat - 6 out of 10 His effort rate was faultless throughout, and he got a good assist. He done well today and held his own. Getty Images

6/22 Valon Behrami 6 out of 10 Dealt with Pogba well and patrolled the pitch well. He looked strong and comfortable in possession. Getty Images

7/22 Etienne Capoue 7 out of 10 He continued this seasons fine form today, as he terrorised the United defence all dya and got a goal as a reward for his efforts. Getty Images

8/22 Jose Holebas 6 out of 10 He dealt with Rashford well and looked strong defensively throughout. There was a joyous simplicity about his defending that closed down a number of United attacks. Getty Images

9/22 Roberto Pereyra - 6 out of 10 He done well whilst in possession and proved a problem for the United defence, but from time to time he was making the wrong passing decisions. Getty Images

10/22 Troy Deeney - 8 out of 10 He won numerous headers throughout, looked energetic throughout and scored the final penalty to seal the deal. Getty Images

11/22 Odion Ighalo - 7 out of 10 Despite an early open-goal miss, he put a fantastic shift in for his side and his work rate is faultless. Getty Images

12/22 David de Gea - 6 out of 10 After repeating his mid week mistake, there is certainly room for improvement when it comes to his decision making. Getty Images

13/22 Antonio Valencia - 6 out of 10 Looked quick and strong – he done the simple things right but passes at times were sloppy. Getty Images

14/22 Erc Bailly - 6 out of 10 He didn’t see too much of the ball, but when was in possession, he looked comfortable and confident. His positioning was sometimes questionable. Getty Images

15/22 Chris Smalling - 4 out of 10 After being brought into the side for his aerial ability, he failed to beat the Watford strikers and lost a number of balls in the air. Getty Images

16/22 Luke Shaw - 7 out of 10 His speed was crucial today and he made a number of important challenges – looked good. Man Utd via Getty Images

17/22 Marouane Fellaini - 5 out of 10 Was brought into the side to patrol the middle of the park and win the aerial balls – but he was repeatedly beat in the air and made a number of questionably/risky challenges. Getty Images

18/22 Paul Pogba - 4 out of 10 Despite an early strike hitting the woodwork, he struggled to find his feet and prove why he is the worlds most expensive signing. Passes were sloppy and his challenges were clumbsy. AFP/Getty Images

19/22 Anthony Martial - 6 out 10 Looked confident and was causing a threat until he was subbed for a head injury. Getty Images

20/22 Wayne Rooney - 5 out of 10 Looked uncomfortable in his new position, but started to find his feet as the game progressed. Looked uncomfortable in possession and lacked attacking prowess. Getty Images

21/22 Marcus Rashford - 6 out of 10 Looked lost on the wing and struggled to prove his potential, but his goal brang his side a glimpse of hope. Getty Images

22/22 Zlatan Ibrahimovic - 5 out of 10 He had a few chances, but was unable to convert. He wasn’t as involved as a player like Zlatan shoud be – he needs to do better. Getty Images

“It looked last year like he was leaving, he's not played a minute this season. What he's done I don't know. Obviously [Bastian] Schweinsteiger he's not keen on but they need that playmaker in there.”

McManaman was also in attendance and highlighted the “disjointed” nature of Mourinho’s line-up as another factor to consider in analysing their slump of late.

“I thought Manchester United were in complete disarray,” McManaman said. “I have no idea, for the first time in a long time – actually at times it was the same under Louis Van Gaal - how they're going to play, who they're going to play, where they going to play.

“I couldn't tell you who's going to play in the next game for Manchester United if everyone is fit. They look as if they are all over the place.”