After an encouraging first-half display in the Manchester derby on Thursday, United were fortunate to leave the Etihad with a point. José Mourinho’s team remain in fifth place in the Premier League, a solitary point behind their City rivals with five league games remaining. They entertain Swansea in the early kick-off on Sunday who are two points from safety despite beating Stoke 2-0 on Saturday.

The Red Devils are in the midst of a congested schedule, and with the Europa League semi-final in Vigo on Thursday, they cannot afford to take their foot off the gas in their quest for fourth spot. Despite Mourinho’s insistence, it looks like Chris Smalling and Phil Jones will remain sidelined through injury, and Paul Pogba is doubtful with a hamstring complaint that kept him out of the Manchester derby. Marouane Fellaini is suspended after his headbutt on Sergio Agüero.

It’s looking increasingly likely that it’s a straight shoot-out between Swansea and Hull for Premier League survival. The Swans are two points behind the Tigers and both teams have four games remaining. After a poor string of results, Swansea overcame Stoke in their last fixture, and with the talismanic Fernando Llorente returning to the score sheet, boss Paul Clement will be hoping his goals can keep them in the league.

What time does it start?

Manchester United vs Swansea kicks off at 12:00 on Sunday 30th April.

Where can I watch it?

The match will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 11:30. Highlights will be shown at 07:30 on BT Sport 2 on Monday 1st May.

It’s a big game for…

Fernando Llorente: After a blistering start to his Swansea career, Llorente was on the receiving end of stinging criticism following a disappointing performance during Swansea’s defeat to Watford. The forward answered his critics with a crucial goal against Stoke last week – a goal which drew him level as the league’s top aerial marksman with six headed goals – and will be desperate to drag Paul Clement’s men out of relegation contention.

Best stat…

Manchester United extended their unbeaten run in the league to 24 games after the 0-0 shut-out in the Manchester derby on Thursday. They will set a new club record should they avoid defeat to The Swans.

Remember when…

Rio Ferdinand’s emphatic finish secured Manchester United a victory in Sir Alex Ferguson’s final match at Old Trafford in May 2013. Ferdinand’s first goal in five years ensured Sir Alex went out on a high after Michu cancelled out Javier Hernandez’s opener.

Player to watch…

Ander Herrera: The fiery Spaniard has looked more settled in English football under Mourinho this season. Combative and creative in equal measure, the former Athletic Bilbao man looks like a natural successor to Michael Carrick in the deep-lying playmaker role. His inch perfect assist for Marcus Rashford against Chelsea was a clear demonstration of his technical ability.

Past three-meetings…

Swansea 1 (van der Hoorn) Manchester United 3 (Pogba, Ibrahimovic x2), Premier League, November 2016

Manchester United 2 (Martial, Rooney) Swansea 1 (Sigurdsson), Premier League, January 2016

Swansea 2 (Ayew, Gomis) Manchester United 1 (Mata), Premier League, August 2015

Form guide…

Manchester United: WDWWWD

Swansea: LDLLLW

Odds…





Manchester United to win: 41/100

Swansea to win: 15/2

Draw: 37/10

