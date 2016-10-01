Liverpool can close the gap to Premier League leaders Manchester City when they take on Swansea in the lunchtime kick-off, with Chelsea and West Ham also in action. With City, Arsenal and Spurs all in action on Sunday, Liverpool can close the gap to Pep Guardiola’s side to just two points if the beat the Swans. Follow the latest here.

Today’s fixtures:

Swansea vs Liverpool – 12:30

Hull vs Chelsea – 15:00

Sunderland vs West Brom – 15:00

Watford vs Bournemouth – 15:00

West Ham vs Middlesbrough – 15:00

Follow the live action below...

Please allow a moment for the blog to load...

Read more Premier League news...

Arsene Wenger destined to go down in history as a game changer

Paul Scholes predicts Wayne Rooney will return for United’s big games

Ian Wright: Wenger went soft in the transfer market

This weekend’s fixtures

Sunday:

Manchester United vs Stoke City – 12:00

Leicester City vs Southampton – 14:15

Tottenham vs Manchester City – 14:15

Burnley vs Arsenal – 16:30