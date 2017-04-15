Manchester City travel to the south coast to face Southampton as they look to cement their place in the Premier League's top four and qualify for next season's Champions League.

What time does it start?

The match will kick off at 7.45pm BST on Saturday 15 August.

Where can I watch it?

It will be shown live on Sky Sports 3, with coverage starting from 7.30pm.

Previous meetings

Manchester City 1 Southampton 1

Premier League, October 2016

Southampton 4 Manchester City 2

Premier League, May 2016

Manchester City 3 Southampton 1

Premier League, November 2015

Form

Southampton: WLDWW

Manchester City: LDDLW

Odds

Provided by 888.com

Southampton: 7/2

Manchester City: 77/100

Draw: 29/10