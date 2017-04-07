Tottenham take on Watford at White Hart Lane hoping to keep up the pressure on Chelsea in the Premier League title race.

What time is it?

The game kicks off at 12.30pm at White Hart Lane.

What channel is it on?

The game is on Sky Sports 1 with coverage beginning at 11.30am.

It’s a big game for…

Vincent Janssen. All has not gone to plan since the big Dutchman's arrival in the Premier League and with Harry Kane now on his way back he'll need a positive performance to stay in his manager's thoughts.

Player to watch…

Dele Alli. The England man has been on fire since the turn of the year and has scored five in his last eight games in all competitions. With Kane still working his way back Alli is Spurs' main attacking threat.

Form guide…

Tottenham: W W W W W

Watford: D L L W W

Odds…

Tottenham: 1/4

Draw: 11/2

Watford: 14/1