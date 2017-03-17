Arsenal visit West Brom on Saturday looking to get their league form back on track.

Arsene Wenger will be desperate for a positive result heading into this fixture, having watched his side crash out of the Champions League to Bayern Munich and beaten by top four rivals Liverpool in their last league match. The only solace came when they put five past non-league leaders Lincoln City.

West Brom are currently in a slump after two defeats in the last three games, but Tony Pulis has his team well-organised and they will have hope of staging an upset at home.

Needless to say, they will need to be at their best defensively as Arsenal have scored in all 21 Premier League meetings against The Baggies.

What time does it start?

West Brom vs Arsenal kicks off at 12.30pm.

Where can I watch it?

The match will be shown live on SkySports 1 from 11.30am. Highlights will be shown at 10.20pm on BBC One.

It’s a big game for…

Sanchez has come under fire in recent weeks (Getty)



Alexis Sanchez: The forward has come under increasing criticism in recent weeks, after failed contract negotiations with the club and rumours he wants want to leave in the summer. However, Sanchez has been Arsenal most dangerous player this season.He has scored 17 goals and registered nine assists: more than any other player.

Stat of the day

600. If West Brom lose on Saturday it will be their 600th home league defeat. Only Notts County, with 633, have lost more.

Remember when…

In 2012, West Brom came close to beating Arsenal, but wound up losing 3-2 as Arsenal confirmed their place in the Champions League. Goals from Shane Long and an impressive Graham Dorrans strike were not enough, as Laurent Koscielny grabbed a late winner.

Player to watch…

Ryan Fraser attempts to disposses Jake Livermore ( Getty )

Jake Livermore. When Gareth Southgate was preparing to name his England squad to face Lithuania and Germany next week, one name many would not have predicted would have been Jake Livermore. The defensive player will now be under the spotlight as prying eyes keep watch ready to scrutinise any mistake.

Past three-meetings….

Arsenal 1 (Giroud) West Brom 0, Premier League, December 2016

Arsenal 2 (Sanchez 2), West Brom 0, Premier League, April 2016

West Brom 2 (Morrison, Arteta og) Arsenal 1 (Giroud), Premier League November 2015

Form guide…

West Brom: DWDWLL

Arsenal: WLWLLW

Odds…

West Brom to win: 4/1

Arsenal to win: 7/10

Draw: 29/10

(Odds provided by 888 Sport)