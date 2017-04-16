Liverpool travel to West Brom in search of all three points as they bid to secure a top-four finish. As for the home team, Tony Pulis’ men continue to sit pretty in the middle of the table with 44 points to their name having enjoyed a respectable season so far.
When is it?
Kick-off is 13.30 at The Hawthorns, Sunday 16 April.
Where can I watch it?
Sky Sports 1. Coverage starts at 12.45.
Remember when…
Luis Suarez scored a scintillating hat-trick to help fire Liverpool to a 4-1 victory? The Reds ran riot at Anfield as they brushed past an overwhelmed West Brom side in October 2013.
Past three meetings…
Liverpool 2 West Brom 1, Premier League, October 2016
West Brom 1 Liverpool 1, Premier League, May 2016
Liverpool 2 West Brom 2, Premier League, December 2015
Form guide…
West Brom: LLDWLL
Liverpool: WDWDWW
Odds…
West Brom to win: 15/4
Liverpool to win: 19/25
Draw: 14/5
(Odds provided by Bet 888)
