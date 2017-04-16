Liverpool travel to West Brom in search of all three points as they bid to secure a top-four finish. As for the home team, Tony Pulis’ men continue to sit pretty in the middle of the table with 44 points to their name having enjoyed a respectable season so far.

Follow all the live action below...

When is it?

Kick-off is 13.30 at The Hawthorns, Sunday 16 April.

Where can I watch it?

Sky Sports 1. Coverage starts at 12.45.

Remember when…

Luis Suarez scored a scintillating hat-trick to help fire Liverpool to a 4-1 victory? The Reds ran riot at Anfield as they brushed past an overwhelmed West Brom side in October 2013.

Past three meetings…

Liverpool 2 West Brom 1, Premier League, October 2016

West Brom 1 Liverpool 1, Premier League, May 2016

Liverpool 2 West Brom 2, Premier League, December 2015

Form guide…

West Brom: LLDWLL

Liverpool: WDWDWW

Odds…

West Brom to win: 15/4

Liverpool to win: 19/25

Draw: 14/5

(Odds provided by Bet 888)