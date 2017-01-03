Chelsea have joined the race to sign Wolfsburg defender Ricardo Rodriguez, and could beat rivals Arsenal to the player's signature.

The Swiss left-back has been a long-time target of Arsene Wenger's but, according to The Sun, Antonio Conte is now lining up a £21m deal.

Rodriguez, who has played 15 times for 13th-placed Wolfsburg this season, was also rumoured to have been on Manchester United's transfer shortlist last summer.

Meanwhile, Chelsea will have to fend off interest from United if they want to secure the services of Real Madrid's James Rodriguez.

The Colombian midfielder, who is currently out of favour at the Bernabeu, shares the same agent as United boss Jose Mourinho, potentially making a move to Old Trafford more likely.

Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane wants at least £50m for the midfielder who starred in the 2014 World Cup, according to The Sun, although the player's father has said he will not be going anywhere until at least the summer.

Jon Obi Mikel's transfer to Valencia has still not gone through, despite the player agreeing details of a deal with the club in principle.

The Spanish outfit need to make a decision over whether they want to sign the Nigerian midfielder or West Ham's Italian forward Simone Zaza.

Financial Fair Play restrictions, as well as the club's precarious current state, mean they will not be able to sign both.

Chelsea currently sit five points clear at the top of the Premier League table and could extend that lead to eight when they travel to Tottenham on Wednesday night.