Manchester United are now targeting Atletico Madrid’s Jan Oblak as their next goalkeeper, if David De Gea does eventually join Real Madrid in the summer.

The prospect of the European champions coming back in for De Gea has hung over Old Trafford for months and, although manager Jose Mourinho has discussed the issue with the number-one and intends to keep him, the club have made significant progress in investigating alternatives.

The Milanese-based duo of Inter’s Samir Handanovic and Milan’s Gianluigi Donnarumma had previously been looked at, but the 24-year-old Oblak has emerged as the prime candidate.

1/22 David de Gea - 6 out of 10 Had no chance with Swansea's stunning goal. Getty Images

2/22 Ashley Young - 6 out of 10 Solid defensively although didn't get forward as much as he would have liked. Man Utd via Getty Images

3/22 Eric Bailly - 7 out of 10 Comfortably United's best defender. Mourinho will be praying he is not out injured for long. Getty Images

4/22 Daley Blind - 6 out of 10 Largely solid and impressed with his distribution out from the back. Man Utd via Getty Images

5/22 Luke Shaw - NA Very unlucky to pick up an ankle injury just as he was beginning to enjoy a run in the first-team. AFP/Getty Images

6/22 Ander Herrera - 6 out of 10 Not one of the Spaniard's better performances. Getty Images

7/22 Michael Carrick - 6 out of 10 A brave display but was frequently shunted around the pitch as United tried recover from their injuries. Getty Images

8/22 Jesse Lingard - 6 out of 10 Wasted a good chance in the first-half. Booked. AFP/Getty Images

9/22 Wayne Rooney - 7 out of 10 Scored United's goal from the penalty spot although occasionally sloppy in possession. Getty Images

10/22 Anthony Martial - 6 out of 10 Poor in possession. Had two good shots on target which were well saved. AFP/Getty Images

11/22 Marcus Rashford - 7 out of 10 Ran tirelessly out wide, although was guilty of diving to win United's penalty. Getty Images

12/22 Lukasz Fabianski - 7 out of 10 Made some good saves, unlucky to concede. Getty Images

13/22 Kyle Naughton - 7 out of 10 Kept Martial very quiet and made two vital tackles in the second-half. Getty Images

14/22 Federico Fernandez - 6 out of 10 Frequently gave the ball away but made so many important clearances. Getty Images

15/22 Alfie Mawson - 7 out of 10 Another encouraging display from the English centre-back. Getty Images

16/22 Stephen Kingsley - 6 out of 10 Arguably Swansea's weakest defender and often target by United. Getty

17/22 Ki Sung-Yueng - 6 out of 10 Struggled to make an impact and was withdrawn in the second-half. Getty Images

18/22 Leon Britton - 7 out of 10 A tireless display in the middle of the park. Booked. AFP/Getty Images

19/22 Tom Carroll - 7 out of 10 One of Swansea's busiest players. Effectively recycled possession all afternoon. Man Utd via Getty Images

20/22 Gylfi Sigurdsson - 8 out of 10 Swansea's best player and scored a stunning goal that could prove so, so valuable in the fight to escape relegation. MOTM. Man Utd via Getty Images

21/22 Jordan Ayew - 7 out of 10 Worked hard out wide and linked up with Llorente well. Getty Images

22/22 Fernando Llorente - 7 out of 10 A big, brave performance from the Spaniard, but he should have won it in injury time with a close-range header. Getty Images

Joe Hart is also interested in a move, as reported by The Independent last week, but it is understood he has not yet been discussed as a serious option by the United hierarchy and is unlikely to be unless United fail to sign the Slovenian.

Oblak, who has a release clause of €100m, has developed into one of the most respected goalkeepers in Europe, having replaced Thibaut Courtois at Atletico in 2014.

The interest looks set to perpetuate what could be a summer of tough negotiation between United and the Spanish club, given the additional interest in Antoine Griezmann and Jose Gimenez. Griezmann has been Mourinho’s number-one priority this summer, while United have a long-standing interest in Gimenez, as the Portuguese wants to bring in more ‘warrior’ type players.

The Premier League club have found trying to do a deal for Griezmann is hugely complicated, while Old Trafford sources say the summer’s centre-half signing will be one of Gimenez and Burnley’s Michael Keane. The feeling around the club is that the English centre-half is the likelier arrival, with significant progress having already been made on that deal, and initial terms discussed.

It is set to be another busy summer at Old Trafford, with Mourinho looking to bring in up to five players including one striker along with Griezmann or a similar star.

Wayne Rooney and Matteo Darmian are expected to leave the club, while United will be open to offers for players like Phil Jones and Ashley Young.