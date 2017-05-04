Manchester United are now targeting Atletico Madrid’s Jan Oblak as their next goalkeeper, if David De Gea does eventually join Real Madrid in the summer.
The prospect of the European champions coming back in for De Gea has hung over Old Trafford for months and, although manager Jose Mourinho has discussed the issue with the number-one and intends to keep him, the club have made significant progress in investigating alternatives.
The Milanese-based duo of Inter’s Samir Handanovic and Milan’s Gianluigi Donnarumma had previously been looked at, but the 24-year-old Oblak has emerged as the prime candidate.
Manchester United vs Swansea player ratings
Manchester United vs Swansea player ratings
-
1/22 David de Gea - 6 out of 10
Had no chance with Swansea's stunning goal.
Getty Images
-
2/22 Ashley Young - 6 out of 10
Solid defensively although didn't get forward as much as he would have liked.
Man Utd via Getty Images
-
3/22 Eric Bailly - 7 out of 10
Comfortably United's best defender. Mourinho will be praying he is not out injured for long.
Getty Images
-
4/22 Daley Blind - 6 out of 10
Largely solid and impressed with his distribution out from the back.
Man Utd via Getty Images
-
5/22 Luke Shaw - NA
Very unlucky to pick up an ankle injury just as he was beginning to enjoy a run in the first-team.
AFP/Getty Images
-
6/22 Ander Herrera - 6 out of 10
Not one of the Spaniard's better performances.
Getty Images
-
7/22 Michael Carrick - 6 out of 10
A brave display but was frequently shunted around the pitch as United tried recover from their injuries.
Getty Images
-
8/22 Jesse Lingard - 6 out of 10
Wasted a good chance in the first-half. Booked.
AFP/Getty Images
-
9/22 Wayne Rooney - 7 out of 10
Scored United's goal from the penalty spot although occasionally sloppy in possession.
Getty Images
-
10/22 Anthony Martial - 6 out of 10
Poor in possession. Had two good shots on target which were well saved.
AFP/Getty Images
-
11/22 Marcus Rashford - 7 out of 10
Ran tirelessly out wide, although was guilty of diving to win United's penalty.
Getty Images
-
12/22 Lukasz Fabianski - 7 out of 10
Made some good saves, unlucky to concede.
Getty Images
-
13/22 Kyle Naughton - 7 out of 10
Kept Martial very quiet and made two vital tackles in the second-half.
Getty Images
-
14/22 Federico Fernandez - 6 out of 10
Frequently gave the ball away but made so many important clearances.
Getty Images
-
15/22 Alfie Mawson - 7 out of 10
Another encouraging display from the English centre-back.
Getty Images
-
16/22 Stephen Kingsley - 6 out of 10
Arguably Swansea's weakest defender and often target by United.
Getty
-
17/22 Ki Sung-Yueng - 6 out of 10
Struggled to make an impact and was withdrawn in the second-half.
Getty Images
-
18/22 Leon Britton - 7 out of 10
A tireless display in the middle of the park. Booked.
AFP/Getty Images
-
19/22 Tom Carroll - 7 out of 10
One of Swansea's busiest players. Effectively recycled possession all afternoon.
Man Utd via Getty Images
-
20/22 Gylfi Sigurdsson - 8 out of 10
Swansea's best player and scored a stunning goal that could prove so, so valuable in the fight to escape relegation. MOTM.
Man Utd via Getty Images
-
21/22 Jordan Ayew - 7 out of 10
Worked hard out wide and linked up with Llorente well.
Getty Images
-
22/22 Fernando Llorente - 7 out of 10
A big, brave performance from the Spaniard, but he should have won it in injury time with a close-range header.
Getty Images
Joe Hart is also interested in a move, as reported by The Independent last week, but it is understood he has not yet been discussed as a serious option by the United hierarchy and is unlikely to be unless United fail to sign the Slovenian.
Oblak, who has a release clause of €100m, has developed into one of the most respected goalkeepers in Europe, having replaced Thibaut Courtois at Atletico in 2014.
The interest looks set to perpetuate what could be a summer of tough negotiation between United and the Spanish club, given the additional interest in Antoine Griezmann and Jose Gimenez. Griezmann has been Mourinho’s number-one priority this summer, while United have a long-standing interest in Gimenez, as the Portuguese wants to bring in more ‘warrior’ type players.
The Premier League club have found trying to do a deal for Griezmann is hugely complicated, while Old Trafford sources say the summer’s centre-half signing will be one of Gimenez and Burnley’s Michael Keane. The feeling around the club is that the English centre-half is the likelier arrival, with significant progress having already been made on that deal, and initial terms discussed.
It is set to be another busy summer at Old Trafford, with Mourinho looking to bring in up to five players including one striker along with Griezmann or a similar star.
Wayne Rooney and Matteo Darmian are expected to leave the club, while United will be open to offers for players like Phil Jones and Ashley Young.Reuse content