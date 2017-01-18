The Diego Costa saga looks to be calming down somewhat with the Chelsea striker holding clear-the-air talks with Antonio Conte following their blazing row last week.
Manchester United are increasingly confident of signing Antoine Griezmann in the summer, although Luke Shaw is facing an uphill struggle to stay at the club, with Jose Mourinho ready to cut his losses. Follow all the latest news here.
- Barcelona considering summer bid for Diego Costa as Atletico eye return
- Costa set for clear-the-air talks with Antonio Conte today
- Manchester City could renew interest in Lionel Messi as part of overhaul
- Dimitri Payet prepared to take a pay cut in order to leave West Ham
- Manchester United reject second offer from Lyon for Memphis Depay
- United also miss out on first-buy clause for highly-rated Flamengo forward Vinicius Junior
Follow the live news below...
Please allow a moment for the blog to load...
The January transfer window closes at 23:00 on Tuesday 31 January
- More about:
- Football transfers
- Diego Costa
- Fc Barcelona
- Atletico Madrid
- Dimitri Payet
- Manchester United
- Antoine Griezmann