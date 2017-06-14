  1. Sport
  2. Football
  3. Transfers

Transfer news live: Man United nearing double deal of Alvaro Morata and Victor Lindelof but Arsenal suffer setback

Live Blog

All the latest news, rumours and gossip from around the Premier League and the rest of Europe

Click to follow
The Independent Football

The summer transfer window is just around the corner but clubs up and down the country are already getting their business done early.

Manchester United have money to spend - and have already agreed a deal for Victor Lindelof - but may be forced to shell out as much as £70m for both Alvaro Morata, while Andrea Belotti looks like he will stay at Torinio.

Chelsea's main man, Diego Costa, looks like he will be on his way after being told he is surplus to requirements by manager Antonio Conte.

Manchester United summer transfer targets

Manchester United summer transfer targets

  • 1/10 Gareth Bale - Real Madrid

    The Real Madrid forward would be a marquee signing, the type that the Manchester United boardroom are keen to make, and The Independent has been told by sources from both United and Madrid that a deal is 'much likelier' than ever before. The player himself though is happy in the Spanish capital. Likelihood: 5/10

    Getty

  • 2/10 Alvaro Morata - Real Madrid

    The Real Madrid forward fits the mould of the out and out No.9 Mourinho is looking for. Strong, quick and good in the air Morata figures to fit well in United's system in Ibrahimovic's place. A £60million deal could be done soon. Likelihood: 9/10

    Getty

  • 3/10 Andrea Belotti - Torino

    Another of Europe’s most promising players, Belotti is fast becoming well-known after his outstanding performances at Torino, where he has scored 37 goals in 64 appearances since 2015. His best years are still ahead of him aged just 23, which contributes to the incredible €100m release clause, applicable only to clubs outside of Italy, negotiated into his contract. Torino are in no hurry to sell and will drive a hard bargain with any deal likely to start at upwards of £70m. Likelihood: 7/10

    Getty

  • 4/10 Victor Lindelof - Benfica

    United have been monitoring Lindelof for over a year with a deal now closer than ever. The young Swede nearly made the switch from Benfica back in January but United are confident the move will finally be completed soon. Likelihood: 9/10

    Getty

  • 5/10 Ivan Perisic, Inter Milan

    United want to spend £35m on Perisic but Inter are holding out for closer to £50m. That said, Mourinho is a big fan and may be willing to go the extra mile to get him. Likelihood: 7/10

    Getty

  • 6/10 Willian - Chelsea

    Mourinho is a huge admirer of Willian, who he signed in 2013 while at Chelsea. The pair won a Premier League title and League Cup double together the following year and it is believed that the United manager will do his best to sign the player, who has not been a regular starter in Antonio Conte’s system. Whether Chelsea will allow him to leave, particularly to join Mourinho at their rivals is yet to be seen. Likelihood: 4/10

    Getty

  • 7/10 Fabinho - Monaco

    An extremely versatile player Mourinho sees him more as a defensive midfielder and could be used to give Paul Pogba, last summer's big addition, more freedom. Monaco aren't in any rush to lose any more first team stars this summer though and are likely to demand a hefty fee. Likelihood: 7/10

    AFP/Getty Images

  • 8/10 Michael Keane - Burnley

    Once seen as the ideal signing due to his Premier League experience and the presence of a buy-back clause which effectively gives United a 25% discount, interest in Keane has cooled with Lindelof now the preferred central defensive option. Likelihood: 5/10

    Getty

  • 9/10 James Rodriguez - Real Madrid

    Rodriguez signed for Real Madrid in 2014 after taking over the World Cup in Brazil the same summer, where he won the goal of the tournament and golden boot awards. Despite his undoubted talent, he has failed to hold down a regular spot under Zinedine Zidane this season and Madrid will sanction a sale this summer. Likelihood: 3/10

    Getty

  • 10/10 Marquinhos - PSG

    Mourinho is in the market for defensive additions with Jones, Smalling, Blind and Rojo all largely failing to convince. But, understandably, PSG are extremely reluctant to let Marquinhos leave and would demand in excess of £50m. Likelihood: 4/10

    Getty

Manchester City already have two players with Monaco's Bernardo Silva and Benfica goalkeeper Ederson in through the door, while Arsenal have snapped up Schalke's Sead Kolasinac on a free.

Liverpool are closing in on a deal for Mohamed Salah as they continue to negotiate with Roma over a fee but won't be adding Virgil van Dijk after being forced to apologise to Southampton for an illegal approach.

We will have all the latest throughout the day here so don't touch that dial.

Follow all the latest in the blog below...

Live Updates

Lindelof latest
 
Manchester United look set to confirm the signing of Victor Lindelof today after announced a terms had been agreed on between the player, United and Benfica on Saturday evening. 
 
The deal was waiting to be completed while Lindelof was away on international duty with Sweden but now he is no longer with the squad he is expected to arrive in Manchester to do his medical and sign on the dotted line before heading off on holiday.
 
 

Arsenal transfer news

The Gunners suffered a blow when Kylian Mbappe seemingly ruled out a move to the Emirates this summer by revealing it was his "obsession" to win the Champions League.
 
He was one of a trio of French stars Arsene Wenger was chasing this summer along with Alexandre Lacazette and Thomas Lemar.
 
But now Lacazette looks even more unlikely than Mbappe after comments by Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas.
 
Read more here:
 

Kylian Mbappe has admitted he is sorting through transfer offers with his departure from Monaco looking more imminent with each passing day.

The 18-year-old is one of the most sought after players in Europe after a breakthrough season for the Ligue 1 champions in which he scored 26 goals in all competitions.

Some of the Premier League's biggest clubs - including ArsenalLiverpool and Manchester United - have all been linked with the young striker but it is La Liga giants Real Madrid who seem likeliest at this stage.

And Mbappe has revealed that the Spanish side have coveted his services for some time.

"Real Madrid? They have been trying to sign me since I was 14," Mbappe said after France's 3-2 victory over England on Tuesday night.

The young striker also told Canal+ that he will not make a decision on his future without consulting his family. 

"We're going to go away with the family and we'll think about what's going to happen," he said.

"We have to sort it out, see what happens with the club too, because I'm under contract with a club, I'm not free. We'll see what's happening."

More on that story here:

Kylian Mbappe: Real Madrid have wanted me since I was 14

 

AC Milan's resurgence 

 

James Rodriguez latest:

 

Pickford to become one of the world's most expensive goalkeepers

 

Andrea Belotti latest: 

 
West Ham United are being linked with a swoop on both Manchester United and Arsenal.
 
The Telegraph are claiming that Slaven Bilic wants to add out-of-favour Manchester United defender Chris Smalling to his squad, while the London Evening Standard understand the Hammers are also in for Olivier Giroud. 
Arsenal are working on moves for a trio of French stars, according to the Telegraph, with Kylian Mbappe and Thomas Lemar targeted. Both played in France's 3-2 win over England at the Stade de France last night. 
 
Arsene Wenger was pictured with chief executive Ivan Gazidis in Monaco last week and it is understood he was negotiating deal for both players while there.
 
Alexandre Lacazette is another long-term target which Wenger is hoping to get over the line this summer.
 
 
Good morning and welcome to The Independent's transfer live blog, where we will keep you up to date with all the latest news, rumours and gossip from the Premier League and around the rest of Europe.
 
Yesterday saw Everton agree a £30m fee for Sunderland goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, while The Independent brought you news that Manchester United are confident they will sign Ivan Perisic from Inter Milan before the end of June due to their Fifa FFP problems, but Andrea Belotti is a dead deal with Torino demanding his £84m buy-out clause.
 
Read more on that story here:
 

Please allow a moment for the blog to load...

Comments