Transfer news live: Chelsea close in on £135m triple swoop as Arsenal ponder Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil's futures

Live Blog

All the latest news, rumours and gossip from around the Premier League and the rest of Europe

The Independent Football
Will any big deals be wrapped up on Friday?

The summer transfer window rumour mill is already spinning furiously as teams up and down the country try and get their business done early.

Liverpool completed the signing of Mohamed Salah in a £34.3m move from Roma, as Jurgen Klopp now turns his attention to the rest of his seven new targets in total.

Cristiano Ronaldo has thrown a cat amongst the transfer pigeons with Manchester United the frontrunners for his signature, as they usually are, but they have other targets, with Alvaro Morata, Ivan Perisic and Andrea Belotti all wanted to follow Victor Lindelof into the club.

How could Liverpool line up next season?

  • 1/13 How could Liverpool line up at the beginning of the new season?

  • 2/13 GK: Simon Mignolet

    Liverpool were linked with Joe Hart for much of last season, but in April Jurgen Klopp ruled out signing the England international by insisting he was happy with his current goalkeeping options. “There was never any doubt that Simon is a top keeper,” the German said of Mignolet recently.

  • 3/13 RB: Nathanial Clyne

    A first-team regular for the last two seasons now. Could arguably do better when in advanced positions and when Liverpool are chasing a game, but Klopp is unlikely to sign another right-back considering there are other areas of the team that need strengthening first.

  • 4/13 CB: Ben Gibson

    After pulling out of the deal to sign Virgil van Dijk from Southampton, the Reds have turned their attention to Ben Gibson, who is almost certain to leave Middlesbrough after their relegation. Boro want around £20m after his England call up but Liverpool are confident they can beat Tottenham to his signing.

  • 5/13 CB: Joel Matip

    Has been a success since signing from Schalke on a free transfer at the beginning of last season. With a season of Premier League football now under his belt, he’s guaranteed to get even better next season.

  • 6/13 LB: Benjamin Mendy

    L'Equipe reported on Saturday that Liverpool were now in pole position to sign Mendy from Monaco after overtaking Manchester City in negotiations. The left-back is rating at £40m and would become Liverpool's most expensive ever player, but they need someone to replace James Milner in that position.

  • 7/13 LM: Dusan Tadic

    Liverpool are targeting yet another Southampton star but they are aware they can claim Tadic on the cheap as he has a reported £13m release clause - something he has refused to deny. He would jostle for position with Adam Lallana and Philippe Coutinho given the extra games the Reds will need to play with their Champions League return.

  • 8/13 CM: Naby Keita

    The 29-year-old signed a new £25m four-year contract in February, with Klopp telling journalists that Lallana was “a very important player for us – a player I trust in the dressing room.” He enjoyed a fine 2016/17 season and has developed into one of the club’s most important players. Jordan Henderson is Liverpool’s club captain, but after two injury-plagued seasons, the rumour is that Klopp could look to replace him with RB Leipzig’s box to box midfielder Keita. The Guinea international has been a revelation in the Bundesliga this season and knows where the goal is despite playing as a defensive midfielder, having scored 8 league goals last term.

  • 9/13 RM: Philippe Coutinho

    The Brazilian was not at his best last season, but is still one of the Premier League’s most talented players when he is in-form and injury free.

  • 10/13 LW: Sadio Mane

    One of the signings of the season last year, and Liverpool’s form nose-dived alarmingly when he picked up his season-ending injury against Everton. Scored 13 goals in the league for Liverpool and was named the Players’ Player and Fans Player at the end of season awards.

  • 11/13 RW: Mohamed Salah

    Liverpool would have some truly frightening pace at their disposal if they lined up with Mane on one flank and ex-Chelsea winger Salah on the other. The Egyptian wasn’t given a fair crack of things at Chelsea but is still only 24-years-old and was one of Roma’s best players last season, scoring 19 goals over the season.

  • 12/13 CF: Timo Werner

    The 21-year-old made his full German debut in the friendly against England in March and is regarded as one of Europe’s most exciting young strikers, having scored 21 goals in the Bundesliga for Leipzig last season. “If you were to play at Anfield and hear the fans sing ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone,’ it would certainly be something special,” Werner told Sport Bild earlier this season.

  • 13/13 CF: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

    Liverpool initially targeted Timo Werner but have been frustrated in their attempts to sign the young German striker. Le Parisien have reported that the club may now turn their attention towards Aubameyang. They have claimed that Liverpool's US owners Fenway Sports Group are prepared to spend a club record £60m to land their man.

Manchester City are the summer’s early pace setters when it comes to new signings, as Bernardo Silva and Ederson have both already joined the club.

Everton are the other big spenders so far in the window, signing Jordan Pickford from Sunderland for £30m while Ajax's Davy Klaassen for £23.6m.

We will have all the latest throughout the day here so don't touch that dial.

Follow all the latest news in the blog below…      

Live Updates

United still chasing Perisic

Mourinho isn't letting his need for a wideman drop and he wants Perisic. Here's why:
 
Chelsea have been conspicuous by their absence in the transfer market this summer, but that could soon be about to change in a big way.
 
The Sun report that Antonio Conte is closing in on not one, not two but three new signings and is prepared to spend £135million to get them.
 
They report that Juventus duo Leonardo Bonucci and Alex Sandro will arrive for over £100m with Monaco's Tiemoue Bakayoko joining them for over £30m.
 

Palace manager latest

Could the Eagles finally appoint a successor to Sam Allardyce at Selhurst Park today?
 

Has Benitez finally won control at Newcastle?

 
Transfers may have a new look to them this summer as it appears Rafael Benitez has finally won his long-standing battle with Graham Carr, who has been ousted as chief scout.
 

How does Salah fit in?

 

Liverpool's new signing

 
Think Mohamed Salah is a costly gamble at £34.3m? Think again...
 

Arsenal news:

 
Arsenal are desperate to keep both Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez but given the two's wage demands, they may not be able to afford it, under Premier League rules.
 
Here's the biggest stories making the headlines across the media this morning...
 
Paris St Germain are determined to to beat Arsenal and Real Madrid to the signature of Monaco sensation KYLIAN MBAPPE by launching a world-record £119million bid for the striker. According to the Daily Mirror, the French giants are willing to exceed the £89m fee Manchester United paid for Paul Pogba to steal a march on their rivals in the race to recruit Ligue 1 winner Mbappe. The 18-year-old scored 26 goals in 44 appearances last season.

Antonio Conte has urged the Chelsea board to secure either Juventus centre-back LEONARDO BONUCCI or VIRGIL VAN DIJK of Southampton as he looks to bolster the Blues' back line. The Italian won three Serie A titles while managing Bonucci at Juve but the Guardian claims the Italy international would cost in excess of £50m. Dutch defender Van Dijk, who at one point seemed close to signing for Liverpool, would represent a signing more in keeping with Chelsea's transfer strategy.
 
The Sun says Tottenham are now ready to approach Schalke for MAX MEYER after the Germany Under-21 winger was made available for a half-price fee of £17.5m. When Mauricio Pochettino enquired about Meyer last summer he was quoted £39m but the 21-year-old is refusing to sign a new contract with the Bundesliga club and will be allowed to depart.
 
ALBERTO MORENO barely featured for Liverpool last season but the Reds have put a £15m price tag on the Spanish left-back, writes the Daily Telegraph. An £11m bid from Napoli was dismissed this week and both Milan clubs are keen to snap up a player who cost Liverpool £12m three years ago.

Do not expect BEN GIBSON to return to the top flight on the cheap. The Daily Mirror is reporting that relegated Middlesbrough are holding out for more than £20m for the England defender. Stoke are understood to be willing to pay around £12m.
Good morning and welcome to The Independent's live transfer blog for Friday 23rd June. 
 
Liverpool made their first signing of the summer with the £34.3m transfer of Mohamed Salah from Roma. Jurgen Klopp had a transfer list of seven new signings in total.
 
Cristiano Ronaldo has thrown a cat amongst the transfer pigeons with Manchester United the frontrunners for his signature, as they usually are, but they have other targets, with Alvaro Morata, Ivan Perisic and Andrea Belotti all wanted to follow Victor Lindelof into the club.
 
Manchester City already have two big names in, as do Everton, as clubs battle to get their business done early.
 
We will have all the latest throughout the day here so don't touch that dial.

