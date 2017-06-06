Following the conclusion of the Champions League final on Saturday night, all attention now turns to the transfer window as clubs look to strengthen their squads early and avoid drawn-out sagas.

Manchester City have already signed two players with Benfica goalkeeper Ederson and Manaco playmaker Bernardo Silva both joining Pep Guardiola’s side.

One player who won’t be moving, however, is Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann, who opted against joining Manchester United.

That leaves Jose Mourinho still searching for a high-profile signing – but will it be Gareth Bale?

Arsene Wenger is also keen to get on with transfer business after settling his Arsenal future for another two years and has promised to spend money in order to turn the Gunners into title contenders. A world-record bid for Kylian Mbappe has been rumoured.

Bayern Munich are interested in signing Romelu Lukaku from Everton, with Manchester United and Chelsea both still keen on the striker. (Manchester Evening News) Real Madrid have reportedly submitted a £118m bid for Kylian Mbappe despite Arsene Wenger and Ivan Gazidis being spotted in Monaco yesterday. (The Sun) Alexandre Lacazette is still open to a move to Atletico Madrid even though he would not be able to play for the club for six months. (ESPN) New Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde will make a £45m bid for Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin. (Mirror)

