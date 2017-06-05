Following the conclusion of the Champions League final on Saturday night, all attention now turns to the transfer window as clubs look to strengthen their squads early and avoid drawn-out sagas.

Manchester City have already signed two players with Benfica goalkeeper Ederson and Manaco playmaker Bernardo Silva both joining Pep Guardiola’s side.

One player who won’t be moving, however, is Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann, who opted against joining Manchester United, who are understood to have also cooled their interest in the player.

That leaves Jose Mourinho still searching for a high-profile signing – but will it be Gareth Bale?

Arsene Wenger is also keen to get on with transfer business after settling his Arsenal future for another two years and has promised to spend money in order to turn the Gunners into title contenders.

Follow all the latest news, gossip and rumours in the live blog below…

Please allow a moment for the blog to load…