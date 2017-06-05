  1. Sport
Transfer news live: Liverpool target Alexandre Lacazette and Timo Werner plus latest gossip and rumours

All the latest news, rumours and gossip from around the Premier League and the rest of Europe

Lacazette is a target for Liverpool, Manchester United at Atletico Madrid Getty

Following the conclusion of the Champions League final on Saturday night, all attention now turns to the transfer window as clubs look to strengthen their squads early and avoid drawn-out sagas.

Manchester City have already signed two players with Benfica goalkeeper Ederson and Manaco playmaker Bernardo Silva both joining Pep Guardiola’s side.

One player who won’t be moving, however, is Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann, who opted against joining Manchester United, who are understood to have also cooled their interest in the player.

That leaves Jose Mourinho still searching for a high-profile signing – but will it be Gareth Bale?

Arsene Wenger is also keen to get on with transfer business after settling his Arsenal future for another two years and has promised to spend money in order to turn the Gunners into title contenders.

Follow all the latest news, gossip and rumours in the live blog below…

Eden Hazard admits he would consider an offer from Real Madrid

Antoine Griezmann confirms he's staying at Atletico Madrid after calling Jose Mourinho to tell him

Hull manager latest...

 

How will Liverpool line up next season?

Isco stays

 
Isco has seemingly put an end to any speculation that he will leave Real Madrid this summer by urging the club to give him a new deal to sign.
 
"My contract? I hope to renew soon and there’s no better place to play football than Madrid.
"If I knew that things would end like this, I’d take it every season.
"I could’ve never dreamt of this, but it’s thanks to this family, who made it easier."
 
Isco worked his way ahead of Gareth Bale into the team for the Champions League final but there is a feeling that the club is too small for both of them to stay.
 

DONE DEAL!

 
Borussia Dortmund have added another exciting young player to their squad with the signing of PSG teenager Dan-Axel Zagadou 
 

Real are willing to sell him to Manchester United - but Gareth Bale is happy in Madrid

James Rodriguez's future at Real Madrid is 'uncertain'

 
Hello and welcome to The Independent's live transfer blog as player recruitment moves to the forefront of every manager's mind for the next two months.
 
Here are some of the top rumours doing the rounds this morning:
 
Manchester United want to sign Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata (Cadena Cope)
 
 
Alexandre Lacazette's representatives will meet with Liverpool as Jurgen Klopp looks to beat Manchester United to the forward's signature (Daily Express)
 
 
Manchester City are confident of completing a £40m move for Kyle Walker (Daily Star)
 
 
Olivier Giroud has committed his future to Arsenal and insisted he won't be leaving the Gunners (ESPN)
 

