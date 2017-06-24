Chants of “oh Jeremy Corbyn” have been heard around Worthy Farm since the first revellers arrived on Wednesday.

The Labour leader is arguably the most talked-about act at Glastonbury this year and he doesn't (as far as we know) even sing.

On 24 June (today) he will appear at Left Field at 4.30pm and also take to the legendary Pyramid Stage to introduce Run The Jewels, who perform at 4.15.

How to watch

If you're not at Glastonbury you can still watch Corbyn's introduction on the BBC's Glastonbury website or on BBC iPlayer, where you have six stages to choose from.

Run The Jewels

Run The Jewels' show looks set to ahead despite the recent death of Killer Mike's mother.

Posting on Instagram he wrote: “My mother has transitioned to be with our ancestors. All those who believe as I do know energy cannot be destroyed only transformed.

"I pray she is with our elders in someway and that peace and harmony follow them wherever their souls may roam. I love u Denise with all my heart and soul I do! Your children are successful, your house is in order. Your legacy is intact.

"You are the reason I know with no doubt in my heart My God is A Black Woman. Goodbye Mom."

Addressing Corbyn's appearance, Glastonbury founder Michael Eavis explained: "We’re Corbyn fans, that’s the thing.

"He’s got something new and precious, and people are excited about it. He really is the hero of the hour."

