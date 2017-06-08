One Love Manchester organisers have spoken out in defence of Noel Gallagher and said they are "dismayed" at the negativity that has been aimed towards him.

The Oasis star's brother Liam Gallagher sent a string of tweets after the concert, which raised millions towards the We Love Manchester fund, branding Noel a "sad f***" and criticising him for not attending.

However many have since posted messages of support for Noel, including Coldplay's Chris Martin and Liam's former partner Lisa Moorish.

When contacted by The Independent, a spokesperson for Noel added that he had made family commitments out of the UK before the One Love event was even organised.

It also transpired that Noel had secretly been donating royalties from Oasis classic 'Don't Look Back in Anger' to the emergency fund after people attending vigils were filmed singing it.

Organisers of the concert said that neither Noel nor Oasis were ever going to perform, despite rumours circulated by hopeful fans.

A spokesperson for One Love Manchester said: "Sunday's concert was a huge success and we are dismayed that there is negativity aimed towards Noel Gallagher. Neither Noel nor Oasis were ever going to perform.

"We were extremely pleased when, last week, Noel not only gave his blessing for us to use his songs, but also told us that he was donating his royalties from 'Don't Look Back in Anger' to the fund. Let's keep the positivity please. One Love Manchester."

Ariana Grande recently released a cover of 'Somewhere Over the Rainbow' after performing it at the concert, which is raising more money for the victims of the Manchester attack.