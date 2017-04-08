A brand new HBO trailer has teased some clues about the forthcoming season of Game of Thrones.

The brief clip - fronted by John Oliver - shows an assortment of the premium cable network's best characters impersonating their TV theme tunes, including the cast of Thrones which will return for a penultimate run this summer.

It's the characters' costumes which provide fans with clues hinting at who may interact - and where - in the series' seventh season.

Characters included in the clip include Cersei (Lena Headey) and Jaime (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) Lannister, as well as the Stark children, Sansa (Sophie Turner), Arya (Maisie Williams), Bran (Isaac Hempstead-Wright) and Jon Snow (Kit Harington) - three of whom are wearing the same Winterfell costume - could this season see them all reunited for the first time since the show's first season?

Other characters to show up include the Hound (Rory McCann), Varys (Conleith Hill) and Brienne of Tarth (Star Wars actor Gwendoline Christie).

Interestingly, Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) and her advisors Tyrion (Peter Dinklage) and Missandei (Nathalie Emmanuel), are all kitted out in authoritative new garb pretty much proving the Mother of Dragons means business.

The trailer isn't exclusive to Thrones: also featured are Thandie Newton (Westworld), Justin Theroux (The Leftovers) and JB Smoove (Curb Your Enthusiasm).

Thrones actors Iain Glen (Ser Jorah Mormont) and Pilou Asbæk (Euron Greyjoy) - teased the fates of their characters earlier this week with the latter suggesting he may not make it out of the coming season alive.

The show's return date was recently revealed via a stunt that didn't go according to plan, while a brand new trailer sent fans into an analytical frenzy.

Catch up with everything we know so far about season seven, which begins in July, here.