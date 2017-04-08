A brand new HBO trailer has teased some clues about the forthcoming season of Game of Thrones.
The brief clip - fronted by John Oliver - shows an assortment of the premium cable network's best characters impersonating their TV theme tunes, including the cast of Thrones which will return for a penultimate run this summer.
It's the characters' costumes which provide fans with clues hinting at who may interact - and where - in the series' seventh season.
Characters included in the clip include Cersei (Lena Headey) and Jaime (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) Lannister, as well as the Stark children, Sansa (Sophie Turner), Arya (Maisie Williams), Bran (Isaac Hempstead-Wright) and Jon Snow (Kit Harington) - three of whom are wearing the same Winterfell costume - could this season see them all reunited for the first time since the show's first season?
In memoriam: Every major character who died in Game of Thrones season 6
-
1/34 Ramsay Bolton
Fed to the hounds by his ex-wife
-
2/34 Tommen Baratheon
Jumped out of a window
-
3/34 Rickon Stark
Shot by Ramsay with an arrow
-
4/34 Grand Maester Pycelle
Stabbed by little birds
-
5/34 Loras Tyrell
Wildfire
-
6/34 Alliser Thorne
Hung
-
7/34 Olly
Hung #F*ckOlly
-
8/34 Walder Frey
Ticked off the list
-
9/34 Shaggydog
Head cut off
-
10/34 Summer
Ripped apart by White Walkers
-
11/34 High Sparrow
Wildfire
-
12/34 The Blackfish
Killed off-screen…
-
13/34 Hodor
Hold the door…
-
14/34 Trystane Martell
Stabbed through the face by those damned Sand Snakes
-
15/34 Leaf
Blown up saving Bran
-
16/34 Walda Frey and her little boy
Fed to the hounds
-
17/34 Balon Greyjoy
Thrown off a bridge by his brother
-
18/34 Lady Crane
Fell off a chair
-
19/34 Mace Tyrell
Wildfire
-
20/34 The Waif
Killed in the dark by Arya Stark
-
21/34 Lothar Frey and Black Walder Rivers
Fray pie
-
22/34 Brother Lancel Lannister
Stabbed once then blown up by Wildfire
-
23/34 Lem Lemoncloak
Hung by the Brotherhood Without Banners plus The Hound
-
24/34 Brother Ray
Hung by Leomoncloak and his gang
-
25/34 Three-Eyed Raven
Killed by the Night’s King
-
26/34 Margaery Tyrell
Wildfire
-
27/34 Khal Rhalko, Khal Brozho, Khal Qorro, Khal Forzho, Khal Moro
Burnt by the Mother of Dragons
-
28/34 Roose Bolton
Stabbed in the chest by his own son
-
29/34 Kevan Lannister
Wildfire
-
30/34 Smalljon Umber
Beaten by Tormund
-
31/34 Wun Weg Wun Dar Wun
That Goddamn Ramsay again
-
32/34 Osha
Throat slit by Ramsay
-
33/34 Doran Martell
Stabbed in the hearth by Ellaria Sand
-
34/34 Areo Hotah
Stabbed in the spine by Tyene Sand
Other characters to show up include the Hound (Rory McCann), Varys (Conleith Hill) and Brienne of Tarth (Star Wars actor Gwendoline Christie).
Interestingly, Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) and her advisors Tyrion (Peter Dinklage) and Missandei (Nathalie Emmanuel), are all kitted out in authoritative new garb pretty much proving the Mother of Dragons means business.
The trailer isn't exclusive to Thrones: also featured are Thandie Newton (Westworld), Justin Theroux (The Leftovers) and JB Smoove (Curb Your Enthusiasm).
Thrones actors Iain Glen (Ser Jorah Mormont) and Pilou Asbæk (Euron Greyjoy) - teased the fates of their characters earlier this week with the latter suggesting he may not make it out of the coming season alive.
The show's return date was recently revealed via a stunt that didn't go according to plan, while a brand new trailer sent fans into an analytical frenzy.
Catch up with everything we know so far about season seven, which begins in July, here.
