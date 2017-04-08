  1. Culture
Game of Thrones season 7 clues teased in brand new HBO trailer

It's all in the costumes

A brand new HBO trailer has teased some clues about the forthcoming season of Game of Thrones.

The brief clip - fronted by John Oliver - shows an assortment of the premium cable network's best characters impersonating their TV theme tunes, including the cast of Thrones which will return for a penultimate run this summer.

It's the characters' costumes which provide fans with clues hinting at who may interact - and where - in the series' seventh season.  

Characters included in the clip include Cersei (Lena Headey) and Jaime (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) Lannister, as well as the Stark children, Sansa (Sophie Turner), Arya (Maisie Williams), Bran (Isaac Hempstead-Wright) and Jon Snow (Kit Harington) - three of whom are wearing the same Winterfell costume - could this season see them all reunited for the first time since the show's first season?

In memoriam: Every major character who died in Game of Thrones season 6

  • 1/34 Ramsay Bolton

    Fed to the hounds by his ex-wife

  • 2/34 Tommen Baratheon

    Jumped out of a window

  • 3/34 Rickon Stark

    Shot by Ramsay with an arrow

  • 4/34 Grand Maester Pycelle

    Stabbed by little birds

  • 5/34 Loras Tyrell

    Wildfire

  • 6/34 Alliser Thorne

    Hung

  • 7/34 Olly

    Hung #F*ckOlly

  • 8/34 Walder Frey

    Ticked off the list

  • 9/34 Shaggydog

    Head cut off

  • 10/34 Summer

    Ripped apart by White Walkers

  • 11/34 High Sparrow

    Wildfire

  • 12/34 The Blackfish

    Killed off-screen…

  • 13/34 Hodor

    Hold the door…

  • 14/34 Trystane Martell

    Stabbed through the face by those damned Sand Snakes

  • 15/34 Leaf

    Blown up saving Bran

  • 16/34 Walda Frey and her little boy

    Fed to the hounds

  • 17/34 Balon Greyjoy

    Thrown off a bridge by his brother

  • 18/34 Lady Crane

    Fell off a chair

  • 19/34 Mace Tyrell

    Wildfire

  • 20/34 The Waif

    Killed in the dark by Arya Stark

  • 21/34 Lothar Frey and Black Walder Rivers

    Fray pie

  • 22/34 Brother Lancel Lannister

    Stabbed once then blown up by Wildfire

  • 23/34 Lem Lemoncloak

    Hung by the Brotherhood Without Banners plus The Hound

  • 24/34 Brother Ray

    Hung by Leomoncloak and his gang

  • 25/34 Three-Eyed Raven

    Killed by the Night’s King

  • 26/34 Margaery Tyrell

    Wildfire

  • 27/34 Khal Rhalko, Khal Brozho, Khal Qorro, Khal Forzho, Khal Moro

    Burnt by the Mother of Dragons

  • 28/34 Roose Bolton

    Stabbed in the chest by his own son

  • 29/34 Kevan Lannister

    Wildfire

  • 30/34 Smalljon Umber

    Beaten by Tormund

  • 31/34 Wun Weg Wun Dar Wun

    That Goddamn Ramsay again

  • 32/34 Osha

    Throat slit by Ramsay

  • 33/34 Doran Martell

    Stabbed in the hearth by Ellaria Sand

  • 34/34 Areo Hotah

    Stabbed in the spine by Tyene Sand

Other characters to show up include the Hound (Rory McCann), Varys (Conleith Hill) and Brienne of Tarth (Star Wars actor Gwendoline Christie).

Interestingly, Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) and her advisors Tyrion (Peter Dinklage) and Missandei (Nathalie Emmanuel), are all kitted out in authoritative new garb pretty much proving the Mother of Dragons means business.

The trailer isn't exclusive to Thrones: also featured are Thandie Newton (Westworld), Justin Theroux (The Leftovers) and JB Smoove (Curb Your Enthusiasm).

Thrones actors Iain Glen (Ser Jorah Mormont) and Pilou Asbæk (Euron Greyjoy) - teased the fates of their characters earlier this week with the latter suggesting he may not make it out of the coming season alive.

The show's return date was recently revealed via a stunt that didn't go according to plan, while a brand new trailer sent fans into an analytical frenzy.

Catch up with everything we know so far about season seven, which begins in July, here.

