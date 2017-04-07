One Game of Thrones actor has provided fans with an update on his character's fate in the HBO fantasy series' forthcoming seventh season.

Iain Glen, who has played Ser Jorah Mormont since the show began in 2011, teased his character's storyline in a new interview with Stuff - and it seems like he may make it through the penultimate season alive and well.

He said: “I’ve always enjoyed playing Jorah. It’s been a role that’s been good to me so far.”

“There’s quite a high death count in Game of Thrones and they don’t blanch at removing favourite characters. They just get rid of them in a brutal way. My end may well be close but so far I’m doing OK.”

Sure enough, Glen could be deceiving fans and season seven will see his life claimed by the deadly disease greyscale despite seeming to find a cure towards the end of season six.

This fate-teasing seems to be catching: Glen's Thrones co-star - Danish actor Pilou Asbæk, who plays Euron Greyjoy - hinted that he may not last the season.

Game of Thrones' return date was recently revealed via a stunt that didn't go according to plan, while a brand new trailer sent fans into an analytical frenzy.

Game of Thrones trailer: The most excitable Twitter reactions

Catch up with everything you need ot know about the show's upcoming season here.