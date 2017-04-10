John Oliver promised not to spend all this season of Last Week Tonight talking about Donald Trump, saying: "We're very anxious to not make it all Trump, all the time — both on a level of interest and on a level of what the human soul can sustain.”

However, with Trump dominating the news like a fart dominates a car (Oliver’s words), the HBO host cannot avoid talking about the controversial President.

Having spoken about ‘stupid watergate’ last week, Oliver decided to target Bill O’Reilly, host of The O’Reilly Factor. According to a recent report in The New York Times, 20th Century Fox has settled five sexual harassment cases for O’Reilly over the years for upwards of $13 million.

“Yes, Bill O’Reilly, who scientists hypothesise is kind of a dense nebula of boner and racism, has been paying out settlements for alleged harassment for years,” Oliver said. “Details are pretty disturbing here, with the victims claiming things like verbal abuse, lewd comments, unwanted advances, and phone calls in which it sounded as if Mr O’Reilly was masturbating.”

Following the allegations, as many as 60 companies have pulled their adverts from the host’s show – the most popular show on the network — while Fox has promised they will investigate further sexual harassment allegations.

The controversial orders Donald Trump has already issued







8 show all The controversial orders Donald Trump has already issued













1/8 Trump and the media White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer takes questions during the daily press briefing Getty Images

2/8 Trump and the Trans-Pacific Partnership Union leaders applaud US President Donald Trump for signing an executive order withdrawing the US from the Trans-Pacific Partnership negotiations during a meeting in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington DC Getty

3/8 Trump and the Mexico wall People protest against US President Donald Trump's inauguration next to a fake wall with a Mexican national flag and a dummy representing him in Mexico City Getty Images

4/8 Trump and the Mexico wall A US Border Patrol vehicle sits waiting for illegal immigrants at a fence opening near the US-Mexico border near McAllen, Texas. The number of incoming immigrants has surged ahead of the upcoming Presidential inauguration of Donald Trump, who has pledged to build a wall along the US-Mexico border Getty Images

5/8 Trump and abortion US President Donald Trump signs an executive order as Chief of Staff Reince Priebus looks on in the Oval Office of the White House Getty Images

6/8 Trump and the Dakota Access pipeline Opponents of the Keystone XL and Dakota Access pipelines hold a rally as they protest US President Donald Trump's executive orders advancing their construction, at Columbus Circle in New York. US President Donald Trump signed executive orders reviving the construction of two controversial oil pipelines, but said the projects would be subject to renegotiation Getty Images

7/8 Trump and the Dakota Access pipeline US actress and political activist Jane Fonda attends a rally with opponents of the Keystone XL and Dakota Access pipelines as they protest US President Donald Trump's executive orders advancing their construction, at Columbus Circle in New York Getty Images

8/8 Trump and 'Obamacare' Nancy Pelosi who is the minority leader of the House of Representatives speaks beside House Democrats at an event to protect the Affordable Care Act in Los Angeles, California. The Republican-led US Senate has launched their much-anticipated effort to repeal the Affordable Care Act by passing a budget blueprint which would allow them to begin rolling back the health care reforms Getty Images

One person who remains an ardent defender of O’Reilly, though, is Trump, who told The NYT: "I think he shouldn't have settled; personally I think he shouldn't have settled.

“Because you should have taken it all the way. I don't think Bill did anything wrong. I think he's a person I know well — he is a good person.”

Oliver recapped: “Bill O’Reilly needs advertisers and Donald Trump needs to understand sexual harassment. And here is where we come in.

“We have produced an ad to educate Donald Trump to air during The O’Reilly Factor in New York and D.C. We submitted it to stations on Friday, but weirdly, we haven’t heard back from them since. Which is a little surprising, because we are one of the only advertisers offering to buy time on his show at the moment. And I do hope they don’t reject this ad.”

The advert then played, featuring an elderly man wearing a cowboy hat, explained how “repeated unwanted sexual advances or obscene remarks in the workplace constitutes sexual harassment.” Watch the full clip below.

Oliver has previously employed the elderly cowboy to feature in adverts targeted at Trump and featuring on Fox News, including one to educate the President on health care.